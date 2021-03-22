DEB PRESSEY: UI students recruited to help study how effective COVID vaccine is in reducing infection spread
The number of Champaign County residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 149 overnight, according to data updated Monday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 59,992 — or 28.6 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 162 more second doses administered, 22.0 percent (46,170 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, only Adams (28.5 percent as of Monday) has a greater percentage of total residents fully vaccinated than Champaign.
Rounding out the top five: Piatt County (21.5 percent), Schuyler (21.4) and Cass (21.1).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received first dose: 34.7 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 26.7 percent.
Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 5,601, up 28 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,413. That's 21.6 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,188, or 13.88 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,543, up 14 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,198. That's 21.6 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,345, or 12.04 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,189, up 2 overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,712. That's 28.0 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,477, or 18.67 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,348, up 12 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,901. That's 21.4 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,447, or 16.11 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,267, up 14 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,734. That's 28.9 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,533, or 21.55 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 25,736, up 137 overnight.
- First doses administered: 17,016. That's 22.2 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,720, or 11.35 percent of the total population.
STATE: 'Bridge' phase likely just days away
Reports Jerry Nowicki, bureau chief of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
With 64 percent of the state’s seniors having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Illinois is nearing the “bridge” phase of reopening that will allow for greater capacity limits at businesses and social gatherings.
That number must hit 70 percent to enter the bridge phase, which would trigger another 28-day monitoring period. If virus transmission and hospitalization metrics don’t worsen during the monitoring period, Phase 5 can begin, removing all capacity restrictions.
The vaccination rate for seniors age 65 and older is up from 58 percent on Thursday, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker first announced the bridge phase.
The governor spoke at a mass vaccination site in the Cook County village of Forest Park Monday, the 14th such facility to launch statewide. There are now over 900 vaccination sites statewide, Pritzker said.
As of Monday, the state reported that more than 4.7 million doses of the vaccine had been administered statewide, while the seven-day rolling average stood at 92,148, the lowest it has been in two weeks. Just 116,500 doses were administered the two days prior combined.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, 13.8 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated. Pritzker said “about one in three” Illinoisans age 16 and older had received at least one vaccine dose, a number that must reach 50 percent for the state to enter Phase 5 of reopening, which is essentially back to normal in terms of capacity restrictions.
All Illinoisans will be eligible for the vaccine as of April 12, although Chicago may delay that rollout. On Monday, vaccine eligibility was expanded to university professors, members of the media and government workers. Information on where to find vaccine appointments is available at coronavirus.illinois.gov.
Per the bridge phase, the largest capacity increase is to social events, which can allow 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. Previously, those were capped at 50 people. Recreation activities are allowed with groups up to 100 or 50 percent of capacity indoors, while outdoor recreation is limited to groups of 100, with multiple groups allowed at the same site. Ticketed recreation events are allowed to hold 60 percent of the facility’s capacity.
Restaurants and bars can increase capacity from 25 percent to 30 percent, and outdoor capacity is allowed up to 50 percent for standing areas. In seating areas, parties of up to 10 are allowed and different parties must be seated six feet apart.
For businesses, offices, retail stores and fitness centers, capacity will increase from 50 percent to 60 percent. Amusement parks and museums can increase from 25 percent to 60 percent. Theaters and zoos can have up to 60 percent capacity as well.
The state can move back to a previous phase if hospitalizations for COVID-19 are trending upward and above 150 average new admissions per day, or if intensive care bed capacity slips below 20 percent. The metrics will be applied statewide, according to the governor’s office.