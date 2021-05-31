The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 235 over the weekend, according to data updated Monday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 88,750 — or 42.3 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 231 — to 99,650, or 47.5% of Champaign County's population.
Of the county's 183,333 vaccine-eligible residents (12 and older), 48.4 percent are fully vaccinated and 54.4 percent have received at least one dose.
Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,404, up by 23 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,298. That's 33.6 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,106, or 32.38 percent of the total population.
Two thirds of Illinois adults have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than half are now fully vaccinated.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 30, 2021
That's incredible progress that makes returning to normal possible for many — and safer for all of us. https://t.co/cg6BxzTDvK
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,129, up by 18 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,310. That's 32.4 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,819, or 29.87 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,869, up by 8 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,300. That's 40.0 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,569, or 34.45 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 17,017, up by 18 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,559. That's 31.0 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 8,458, or 30.64 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 12,837, up by 12 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,767. That's 41.3 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,070, or 37.02 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 38,799 up by 34 overnight.
- First doses administered: 20,977. That's 27.3 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 17,822, or 23.20 percent of the total population.
Public Health Officials Announce 521 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease: https://t.co/ovO9QUrxJf— IDPH (@IDPH) May 31, 2021
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases fall to 177
Of 1,642 new tests, seven came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,973.
Active cases were down by 11, to 177, the lowest they've been since Aug. 21. Hospitalizations held at nine.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 32 (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 32 (down 2)
- 61802/Urbana: 20 (up 5)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 (down 1)
- 61822/Champaign: 15 (down 1)
- 61820/Champaign: 15 (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 11 (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 (down 1)
- 61859/Ogden: 6 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 (down 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 3 (down 2)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 (up 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 0 (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,182 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,297 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,624 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,192 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,813 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,426 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,361 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 594 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 317 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 155 cases
- 100-plus: 9 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 36 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,466,083 tests
- 20,973 confirmed cases
- 177 active cases
- 20,648 recovered cases
- 148 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 237 active close contacts in quarantine
- 28,656 close contacts quarantined
- 3,418 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate rose from 2.7 to 2.8 percent, after new data from May 28 (774 tests, 25 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties: