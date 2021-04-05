The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 71 overnight, according to data updated Monday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 71,552 — or 34.1 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 34 more second doses administered, 24.2 percent (50,851 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
Of Illinois' 102 counties, Champaign trails only seven — Adams (31.6 percent as of Monday), Jackson (27.2), Sangamon (26.8), Piatt (26.5), Cass (26.1), Washington (24.9) and Schuyler (24.6).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received first dose: 41.4 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 29.4 percent.
Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,516, unchanged overnight.
- First doses administered: 3,567. That's 22.6 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,949, or 18.70 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,097, up by 5 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,923. That's 25.3 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,174, or 16.29 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 6,810, up by 3 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,149. That's 31.3 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 2,661, or 20.06 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,847, up by 10 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,989. That's 25.3 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,858, or 17.60 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,293, up by 2 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,950. That's 30.2 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,343, or 26.49 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 29,491 up by 21 overnight.
- First doses administered: 18,088. That's 23.6 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 11,403, or 14.85 percent of the total population.
IDPH: Mobile vaccination clinics coming to DeWitt, Vermilion
The News-Gazette's Ben Zigterman reports:
The Illinois Department of Public Health hopes to vaccinate 8,000 people in six rural counties this week through its Rural Vaccination Program.
Mobile vaccination clinics will be set up in Kankakee, White, Livingston, Vermilion, DeWitt and Coles counties.
The Illinois National Guard and the local public health departments will operate the mobile clinics, which are each receiving anywhere from 700 to 2,100 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The clinics will be open to anyone 18 and older, as that is the age Johnson & Johnson is authorized for.
Illinois Department of Agriculture Acting Director Jerry Costello touted the Rural Vaccination Program as great for farmers before they start planting.
“These vaccination clinics are a one-stop-shop for farmers,” he said. “Getting vaccinated ensures that our food supply chain can continue to run smoothly.”
State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, urged anyone eligible to sign up to receive the vaccine.
“I am pleased the governor is allowing folks 18 and older an opportunity to receive their first dose of the vaccine here in Danville,” he said. “The vaccination site will have 1,000 doses ready to go for anyone that would like to sign up to receive the vaccine.”
County residents will be prioritized for the mobile clinics, which include:
- Monday-Wednesday, Kankakee County
- Tuesday, Vermilion County
- Thursday-Friday, Livingston County
- Friday-Saturday, Coles County
- Sunday-April 12, DeWitt County or 217-935-3427, ext. 2112
- April 12, White County