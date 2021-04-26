The number of Champaign County residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 305 overnight, according to data updated Monday.
The total number of county residents who have received at least one dose now stands at 86,975 — or 41.4 percent of the total population of 209,922.
With 79 more second doses administered, 32.5 percent (68,141 residents) of the county population is fully vaccinated.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
As of now, there's no FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16. Champaign County's population without that age group is 172,760.
Here are Champaign County's percentages for adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 50.3 percent, up by 0.1 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 39.4 percent, unchanged.
Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,483, up by 17 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,666. That's 29.6 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,817, or 24.21 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,220, up by 207 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,655. That's 29.0 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,565, or 23.44 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 8,464, up by 7 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,748. That's 35.8 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 3,716, or 28.02 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 14,566, up by 5 overnight.
- First doses administered: 7,808. That's 28.3 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 6,758, or 24.48 percent of the total population.
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 10,753, up by 13 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,918. That's 36.1 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,835, or 29.49 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 35,220 up by 25 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,192. That's 25.0 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,028, or 20.87 percent of the total population.