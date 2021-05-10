Monday's vaccination updates: UI finishing school year with fewest cases of pandemic (46,317 tests, 25 positive for week); 7 of 33 hospitalized with COVID at Carle Urbana in ICU; Champaign Co. reports 147th fatality
The number of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated rose by 897 overnight, according to data updated Monday.
The total number of county residents who are fully vaccinated now stands at 78,454 — or 37.4 percent of the total population of 209,922.
(The ultimate goal — to achieve "herd immunity" — requires somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 percent of all residents being fully vaccinated, health officials say).
The number of residents who've received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 233 — to 91,796, or 43.7% of Champaign County's population.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: PERCENTAGES FOR 16-AND-OLDER ADULTS
It's only a matter of days until vaccine eligibility is expanded to include adolescents aged 12-15. Until then, here's a look at Champaign County's percentages for the 172,260 adults 16 and older:
— Received at least one dose: 53.1 percent.
— Fully vaccinated: 45.4 percent.
Here's an overview of Monday's vaccine data from other area counties, as provided by IDPH. (Click on county name to go to IDPH page with full statistics).
DeWITT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,263, up by 44 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,833. That's 30.6 percent of the total population of 15,769.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,430, or 28.09 percent of the total population.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,116, up by 28 overnight.
- First doses administered: 5,964. That's 30.6 percent of the total population of 19,479.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,152, or 26.45 percent of the total population.
FORD COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 9,024, up by 13 overnight.
- First doses administered: 4,948. That's 37.3 percent of the total population of 13,264.
- Fully vaccinated: 4,076, or 30.73 percent of the total population.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 15,748, up by 41 overnight.
- First doses administered: 8,046. That's 29.1 percent of the total population of 27,604.
- Fully vaccinated: 7,702, or 27.90 percent of the total population
PIATT COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 11,534, up by 57 overnight.
- First doses administered: 6,321. That's 38.6 percent of the total population of 16,396.
- Fully vaccinated: 5,213, or 31.79 percent of the total population.
VERMILION COUNTY
- Total doses administered: 36,523 up by 52 overnight.
- First doses administered: 19,786. That's 25.8 percent of the total population of 76,806.
- Fully vaccinated: 16,737, or 21.79 percent of the total population.
UI CAMPUS: Seven-day positivity rate at 0.05%
The UI campus is winding down the 2020-21 academic year with record-low COVID numbers.
A 3,610-test, three-case Sunday kept the campus' seven-day positivity rate at 0.05 percent. For the past seven days, just 25 of 46,317 tests have come back positive — 19 involving undergrads and six faculty/staff members.
CARLE: 33 COVID patients in Urbana, 19 in Bloomington
Seven of the 33 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to figures released Monday.
After four-plus months of making its COVID data public on a daily basis, Carle recently switched to weekly updates, published on Mondays.
Hospitalizations in Urbana were up from a week ago (27 to 33) but ICU patients were down (eight to seven).
Carle's Bloomington-based BroMenn Medical Center had 19 COVID patients on Monday, six of them in ICU.
Carle also reported two COVID patients at Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, one of whom was in ICU.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 14
A man in his 70s became the 147th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette Monday.
The death was the county's second in May and 35th during the pandemic involving a resident in their 70s.
Meanwhile, of 6,104 new tests, 15 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 20,534.
Active cases were down by 14, to 323. Hospitalizations held at 18.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 77
- 61801/Urbana: 44
- 61820/Champaign: 43
- 61822/Champaign: 43
- 61802/Urbana: 40
- 61866/Rantoul: 22
- 61853/Mahomet: 19
- 61873/St. Joseph: 13
- 61843/Fisher: 4
- 61871/Royal: 3
- 61874/Savoy: 3
- 61880/Tolono: 3
- 61875/Seymour: 2
- 61877/Sidney: 2
- 61847/Gifford: 1
- 61849/Homer: 1
- 61859/Ogden: 1
- 61864/Philo: 1
- 61810/Allerton: 0
- 61816/Broadlands: 0
- 61840/Dewey: 0
- 61845/Foosland: 0
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0
- 61852/Longview: 0
- 60949/Ludlow: 0
- 61862/Penfield: 0
- 61863/Pesotum: 0
- 61872/Sadorus: 0
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 6,085 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 4,227 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,556 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 2,132 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,759 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,371 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,343 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 583 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 315 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus: 8 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 45 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 35 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 20 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 7 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 7 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 2 deaths
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,381,963 tests
- 20,534 confirmed cases
- 323 active cases
- 20,065 recovered cases
- 147 fatalities
- 18 county residents hospitalized
- 346 active close contacts in quarantine
- 27,893 close contacts quarantined
- 3,334 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate was down slightly — from 3.5 to 3.4 percent — after new data from May 7 (795 tests, 35 cases) was added to its total. (The state's formula operates on a three-day lag).
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Douglas County: 2.3 percent (-0.2)
- Moultrie County: 3.1 percent (-0.8)
- Champaign County: 3.4 percent (-0.1)
- Iroquois County: 3.8 percent (-1.9)
- Piatt County: 4.5 percent (-0.1)
- Vermilion County: 4.7 percent (+0.4)
- Ford County: 5.9 percent (-0.9)
- DeWitt County: 7.8 percent (+0.2)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.6 percent, unchanged overnight.