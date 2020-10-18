MONTICELLO — Monticello High School students will all learn remotely this week after the district was informed that three students there have tested positive for COVID-19.
“It is apparent that these cases may lead to multiple close contacts resulting in a required quarantine of other students," Superintendent Vic Zimmerman wrote in an email to parents. "Contact tracing by Dewitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department is ongoing.
"In an abundance of caution while we are awaiting contact tracing to be completed by Dewitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department, Monticello High School will go to 100 percent remote learning for the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 23."
He also encouraged families to stay sheltered as much as possible to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus.
“While COVID cases are spiking in the area, please reconsider attending social events where multiple individuals may be congregating in groups without maintaining social distancing or without wearing masks,” he said.
The Monticello district had made it past the first week of October with no cases at the high school and just two district-wide — an employee at Lincoln Elementary and a student at Monticello Middle School — Zimmerman told The News-Gazette earlier this month.
The DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department reported 16 positive tests of COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday in Piatt County, including four each in Monticello and White Heath.
Between Tuesday and Friday, there were 24 new cases in Piatt County and 33 in DeWitt County, boosting the number of active cases to 39 in Piatt and 71 in DeWitt County. There are five hospitalized in the bi-county area, four of them in DeWitt County.