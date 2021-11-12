CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and local health providers have scheduled more opportunities to get COVID-19 booster shots and vaccinations for kids ages 5-11.
Booster shots will be offered on a walk-in basis next week at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Both booster shots and Pfizer pediatric vaccine for kids 5-11 will be available at the Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market St., by appointment only on Saturdays and Sundays through November.
Appointments can be booked through the MyCarle patient portal or by calling the Carle hotline at 217-902-6100.
Promise Healthcare, the parent organization of Frances Nelson Health Center, is offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays by appointment only at 805 Bloomington Road, C.