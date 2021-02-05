CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District and local health providers will continue offering first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week in two locations for Champaign County residents who are currently eligible.
That includes health care workers in phase 1A and the large phase 1B group, including adults 65 and older, first responders, correctional officers, those working in education from grades K-12, grocery store workers, food and agriculture workers, shelter and adult day care workers, postal service workers and those working in manufacturing and public transportation.
Vaccination locations include:
-- The Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul.
Register online at signupgenius.com/go/RantoulCOVDFeb8 or by calling 892-6844.
-- Former Dress Barn store, 1901 N. Market St., C.
Register by calling 902-6100.
Or to avoid an extended wait time on the phone: Request a callback by entering your information at bit.ly/Carlevaccinecallback
The vaccination site at Champaign's I Hotel and Conference Center will be open next week for three days only for second dose shots already scheduled.