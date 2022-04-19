URBANA — A day after a Florida judge struck down a federal requirement to wear masks aboard public transportation, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District announced it is ending its own mask mandates for bus travel, effective immediately.
Employees were told Tuesday morning, according to MTD Chief of Staff Amy Snyder.
The end of the mask mandate applies to employees and customers alike on fixed-route, ADA paratransit and C-CARTS (Champaign County Area Rural Transportation Service) and at all MTD facilities including the Illinois Terminal.
The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that, effective immediately, it would no longer enforce its security directives and emergency amendment requiring masks on public transportation and in transportation hubs. That followed a ruling in which a federal judge struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate, saying the agency had overstepped its authority.
“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” Snyder said. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, alongside state and local actions. But for now, masks will be optional on MTD vehicles and at our facilities until further notice.”
The CDC continues to advise travelers to wear masks in indoor transportation settings.
In announcing the end of its mask mandate, MTD officials encouraged riders to travel responsibly to protect their own health and the health of those around them.
Ridership on MTD buses and C-CARTS vehicles has steadily increased over the last several months, so MTD officials are cautioning riders to refrain from using public transportation when they’re ill, to spread out wherever possible and to exit through the back door to reduce crowding at the front of buses.
Riders can also go touch-free by using MTD’s digital passes through Token Transit.
Officials also said the MTD offers on-site SHIELD saliva testing for COVID-19 for its employees and their household members.
The end of the travel mask mandate comes at a time COVID cases have been rising across the country due to the spread of the omicron subvariant BA.2.
As of Monday, Champaign County was the only county in the state in which COVID-19 transmission was considered by the Illinois Department of Public Health to be elevated to a medium, rather than low, level.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid has advised the elderly, immune-compromised and those who aren’t vaccinated to consider masking while indoors, “and this applies to transportation as well,” he said Tuesday.
“We hope the ventilation system in planes and buses is good,” he said.
Being one of the few in a mask in the midst of unmasked people doesn’t guarantee the masked person won’t become infected, but the mask does offer one layer of protection, Vaid said.
Earlier in the pandemic, health officials considered 15 minutes of contact within six feet of an infected person enough to be at risk of becoming infected, but Vaid said that’s no longer the case with the omicron BA.1 and subvariant BA.2. In some cases even a few minutes of interaction is enough to spread the infection, he said.