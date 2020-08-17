URBANA — The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District said it will begin reducing its scheduled service Friday.
Reductions will primarily affect routes serving the University of Illinois campus and late-night service after 1 a.m.
MTD officials said the decision to reduce service was made “after extensive analysis of service demand, workforce availability and new demands related to adequate COVID-19 pandemic response.”
The transit system wants to make sure it can provide consistent, reliable service in uncertain times, said MTD Marketing Manager Autumn Soliman.
“We don’t want to promise a service without being able to deliver it,” she said.
With the planned reductions, the MTD said it will be able to consistently provide its fixed-route bus service and ADA paratransit trips, deploy additional vehicles to respond quickly to capacity issues and be responsive to community transportation needs as they evolve.
Details on routes and schedules being affected are available on the MTD’s website, mtd.org, and through online passenger tools. Passengers who rely on printed schedules and routes are advised to check their trips and connections using the online tools or by calling the MTD at 217-384-8188.
The MTD also announced Monday it plans to extend its usual planned service reductions for the UI fall and winter breaks.
Because the UI won’t return to in-person instruction after fall break, the MTD’s reduced non-UI service will begin Nov. 21 and continue through the rest of the fall semester and winter break, ending Jan. 16, 2021.