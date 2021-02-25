He’s the founding editor of the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity, past president of the International Society for Aging and Physical Activity, and one-time chairman of the board of the American Council on Exercise.
So, as you might imagine, Wojtek Chodzko-Zajko isn’t exactly the sit-on-his-duff-during-a-pandemic type.
On any given weekend — “rain, snow or shine,” he says — the dean of the UI’s Graduate College can be found getting in a workout on the Kickapoo Mountain Bike Trails, his no-doubt-about-it favorite Saturday and Sunday hangout away from home.
Of course, the Shahid and Ann Carlson Khan Endowed Professor of Applied Health Sciences, a member of the UI faculty since 2000, has his fair share of favorite spots on campus, too. Chodzko-Zajko shared a few of them with us.
Where I taught my first UI class
I taught an undergraduate course on Physical Activity and Aging in the auditorium in the Animal Science Laboratory. It was an evening course and it confirmed that I had not lost my ability to put individuals to sleep.
Not great for a professor — but a skill that was to prove invaluable years later putting my four children to bed.
My go-to COVID testing site
I live in Savoy and run to the State Farm Center to get tested and then run home. Occasionally, I ride my bike with its trailer attached and stop at Schnucks on the way home to do the grocery shopping.
Where I was when I got great news
I was in my office in Freer Hall when I was notified of my selection to lead a multinational coalition to promote the adoption of physically active lifestyles in the U.S. 50-plus population.
The project was funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and included participation from 50 national organizations, including the CDC, NIH and the American Medical Association.
For a bite to eat
The Bread Company on Goodwin. The best pizza in town.
The first spot I’d take a newcomer I was trying to impress
It would have to be the Quad, early in the morning before breakfast, with a mist and chill in the air. Quintessentially Illinois.
There’s no place like ...
I am a Londoner and the many beautiful parks in Urbana-Champaign remind me of the many happy hours I spent playing with my brothers in the parks near my home throughout my childhood.
A place to think
The reading room on the second floor of the main library.
A place without walls
The ski slope — not exactly — at Orchard Downs. Great for running, biking and sledding.
Where I interviewed for my first UI job
I was interviewed in the conference room of Freer Hall, which is named in honor of Thomas K. Cureton. Cureton is widely acknowledged to be one of the founders of physical activity research.
After the interview, we adjourned for dinner at Timpone’s just down the street.