South America, it’s not. But 13 years after moving here with her Yale Law classmate/husband, Guyana-born NICOLA SHARPE feels right at home in Champaign.
“I have lived in many places throughout the USA: Ithaca, New York, a college town where I attended elementary school and returned for undergrad; a small Nebraska town where I went to junior high and high school; big cities like Washington, D.C., and New York, where I practiced law; and mid-sized cities like Jacksonville, Florida.
“Of these, only those where I could easily watch the setting sun have ever felt like home. We live on the outskirts of Champaign with a cornfield behind our house. I never tire of the sunsets over the prairie, and each reminds me that this is home.”
Mother to an 11-year-old son and 7-year-old triplet daughters, and married to a fellow UI law professor, Sharpe is itching to get back on campus, where she hasn’t been in 419 days.
In this week’s edition of My Campus, she reminisced about a few of her favorite stops.
Where I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
During the fall, I love walking from the law school through the Quad to grab lunch on Green Street because there is so much energy at that time of day.
Students are hustling across the Quad to get to class. Others are sitting in the grass, studying and socializing. The trees are changing color, and when we do get that rare midwestern fall day, the temperature combined with the crisp fall air is perfect.
My go-to COVID-19 testing site
I may be one of the few who hasn’t had a chance to experience the university’s impressive testing program. I have taught all my classes remotely and have not been to campus since March 13, 2020.
Where I interviewed for my first job here
For my initial interview, the appointments chair met me at the train station to take me to Silvercreek for lunch. As we chatted on our way to the restaurant, he said the menu was full of great options, but their cheeseburger was excellent.
After my time in Nebraska, there are few things I enjoy eating more than midwestern beef. Silvercreek did not disappoint. After that, we made our way to the College of Law building for the interview.
Where I was when I got great news
Like many, the most significant professional news was finding out I had been voted tenure. But that’s probably what many tenured professors would say.
The highlight of my 16 years as a law professor came last month when I learned I had won a 2021 Illinois Student Government Teaching Excellence Award. I was so surprised when I read the email that I called the provost’s office to make sure the email wasn’t spam. I can easily say the award was some of the best professional news I have received and meant the world to me.
Where I can’t wait to visit once the pandemic’s over
I am ready to head to Orlando for a family vacation. Pre-pandemic, we visited Orlando several times a year to see friends and, until COVID, have celebrated every one of our daughters’ birthday’s there.
I would also like to revisit Alaska, so I can try salmon fishing and see the northern lights.
Favorite place without walls
The Quad. After the kids’ first or last day of school, it’s a family tradition to get frozen yogurt at Cocomero and then try to feed the squirrels on the Quad. Whenever our kids think there is a reason to celebrate, they ask for Cocomero and the Quad.
Favorite section of a library building
I love the reading room in the College of Law’s Albert E. Jenner, Jr. Library. The best way to describe it is that every time I walk into the reading room, I think, “this feels exactly as a law school library should.”
Favorite place to think
I love my office in the law building. I did not realize how much I loved it until I spent a year working from home. I am looking forward to being there again.