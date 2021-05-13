She’s the pioneer behind the Volunteer Advocacy Project, a nationally-renowned program that trains individuals to become special education advocates for other families of children with disabilities.
She’s also the brains behind Access Urbana-Champaign, a class project-turned-unique website that rates 117 local restaurants on how accessible they are to customers with special needs.
For those two initiatives — and others still to come — MEGHAN BURKE received two of the UI’s highest honors during the 2020-21 school year.
During the campus’ virtual Celebration of Diversity, Burke was presented with one of five Larine Y. Cowan Make a Difference Awards, for her “efforts to expand and improve the utilization of programs and structures by persons with disabilities.”
A few days later, she was named one of the campus’ five University Scholars, a program that recognizes excellence in teaching, scholarship and service and rewards recipients with $15,000 for each of the next three years to enhance their academic careers.
A professor of special education who joined the UI faculty in 2014, two years after earning her Ph.D. from Vanderbilt, Burke took us on a guided, virtual tour of some of her favorite spots on and around campus.
Where I can’t wait to visit once the pandemic’s over
My son loves to visit the Union. He loves to walk the halls, get some chocolate milk from Starbucks, say “hello” to the Alma Mater statue and visit with the students on the Quad.
Where I’d take a newcomer I really wanted to impress
I would show off the Early Intervention Clearinghouse, the statewide lending library for families of young children with disabilities and delays.
The EIC is a hidden gem on campus. Students, community members, families and professionals can receive tip sheets, resource guides, books, technological devices and other materials from the EIC. It has a wealth of resources that are completely free to Illinois residents.
The EIC is housed in the Children’s Research Center. I would bring newcomers there in the morning so they can meet the EIC librarian, peruse the materials and check out relevant resources.
A place to think
When I need fresh air to think, I walk from the College of Education to the tables in front of the Union. I like to sit at the tables and look out on the Quad.
Favorite sports or entertainment venue
We love Illini sporting events. We have been to gymnastics meets in Huff Hall and football games at Memorial Stadium. We are looking forward to going to these events again after the pandemic.
For a bite to eat
Our favorite is The Bread Company. During the pandemic, we really appreciated their outdoor ordering and seating.
We even went there the night before I had my baby daughter, Lucy, in August. We ordered their bruschetta and Hawaiian pizza.