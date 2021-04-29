Many are considered but only five are chosen for one of the highest honors in the UI’s largest college — the LAS Dean’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching.
Among 2021’s winners: Florida-raised, Harvard and Cal-Berkeley-educated WENDY YANG, who joined the UI faculty in 2013.
The associate professor of plant biology and geology took us for a guided, virtual tour of some of her favorite spaces and places on and off campus.
Where I can’t wait to visit once this pandemic’s over
My lab in Morrill Hall. I have used more than 100 pounds of flour baking sourdough bread while working from home this past year.
I love fresh-baked bread, but I can’t wait to return to the bustle of my lab and see my lab group members in person rather than on Zoom.
The first place I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
When I host visiting seminar speakers or prospective graduate students, I drive them through the South Farms on the way from the airport to their hotel.
I am an ecosystem ecologist who studies how plant-soil-microbe interactions influence carbon and nutrient cycling in natural and managed ecosystems. The expansive experimental fields on the South Farms serve as a big research playground that always impresses my visitors.
They also appreciate that the proximity of the South Farms to campus enables us to engage undergraduate students in research experiences even in the academic year when the students only have a few hours a week to work with us.
Where I interviewed for my first job here
I gave my job talk in the Charles G. Miller Auditorium of the Chemical and Life Sciences Laboratory. We had dinner at Escobar’s, which became a favorite of mine until it closed.
Feels like home
I was born and raised on the east coast of Florida so anywhere I can watch the sun rise over the water reminds me of home. Although we don’t have any large bodies of water in the area, there are plenty of ponds in the neighborhoods around town that do the trick.
Favorite place to think
I am fortunate to have a second office on campus that most people don’t know about so I can hide out there to think without distractions. Shhh. I’m not telling you where it is located.
Favorite sports or entertainment venue
In the past few years, my kids have finally gotten old enough for us to enjoy shows and concerts at the Krannert together.
The highlight of every year is watching “The Nutcracker” in the Tryon Festival Theatre, especially since my older daughter started performing in it.
My go-to COVID-19 testing site
I test weekly at the State Farm Center. The convenient parking and no lines make it an easy routine.
Favorite place without walls
The Morrow Plots located between the Undergraduate Library and the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology. This nearly 150-year old experimental crop field is a historical gem still used for research.
This year is special because all of the experimental plots will be planted with corn, which happens only every six years when the various crop rotations in the experiment align on corn.
For a bite to eat
Intermezzo Café in the Krannert. The monster baked potato special on Fridays is a great deal. And who can pass up the opportunity to clog their arteries with ice cream scoops of butter and sour cream on a giant potato?