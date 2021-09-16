If you think you’ve had a rough slog of it these past 18 months, put yourself in JULIE PRYDE‘s Nikes.
As administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, she runs the agency in charge of the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic, be it testing, vaccinating, contact tracing, collaborating or imploring community members to take this virus seriously — still, even now, on pandemic day No. 554.
For her efforts, the first woman to head up the health district will be honored with the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois’ 2021 Woman of Distinction Award at tonight’s Diamonds, Desserts and Distinction event at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club.
Beforehand, the “Ask the Admin” author answered questions from Editor Jeff D’Alessio about a few of her favorite things.
My favorite way to unwind after a long day on the job: Sitting on the porch and watching the birds and squirrels.
Favorite mask to wear: My rainbow masks. I ordered 10 at the start of the pandemic. They were being sold as a fundraiser for LGBTQ youth programs.
Favorite social-media account to follow for work: The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy on Facebook.
I often just go to their website. I have used this site for years to see what is going on around the world.
Just because we are in the middle of one pandemic does not mean we can only focus on that.
Favorite bit of advice someone’s given me on how to do what I do during a pandemic: I am lucky to be surrounded by an amazing team at C-UPHD and in the community. During the first few months of cases in our community, Deputy Administrator Awais Vaid sat me down and reminded me that I am to be on the balcony, not on the dance floor.
This was a reminder of something that we had learned in Kresge Foundation’s Emerging Leaders in Public Health program. It has been key in helping me keep perspective. My team at C-UPHD has been dancing beautifully since January of 2021.
Favorite place to visit — and one I plan to revisit once this pandemic is in the rear-view: Any place with lots of water and very few people.
Favorite piece of correspondence from a non-acquaintance during the pandemic: We have received so many nice cards, letters, notes, emails, etc., since the start of the pandemic, which we appreciate.
One that was both timely and very special came from Mrs. Nadja Shoemaker, wife of McKinley Presbyterian’s former pastor, Steve Shoemaker.
It was so special to me, as I was able to write her back to tell her how much her husband had helped me when I was a newbie to the campus and community and struggling with identity, anxiety and depression.
It just reminded me how interconnected we all are, and how one person can make a difference that pays dividends well into the future.
Favorite COVID-19 stat about Champaign County: Every single day that I look at our vaccination stats and see that they continue to increase — that is my favorite stat.