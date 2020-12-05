There’s a lot of singing, toy giving and Santa visiting going on these days in the area. Must be the Christmas season or something.
In the caroling department ...
Last Sunday, about 30 Arcola residents decided they weren’t going to let the pandemic eliminate their singing of Christmas carols. They got together outdoors in the Oak Street pavilion in downtown Arcola to raise their voices in song.
“My wife and I were talking, and she thought of the idea,” said the Rev. Brent Budd of First Christian Church, Arcola. “We went to my friend (Dan Kreider), who is the owner of the coffee shop downtown, and he’s more musical than we are.”
They thought it was a good idea and decided to go with it.
“This is in response to COVID, and not a lot of churches are gathering,” Budd said.
Many people are missing caroling and singing in general.
The singers stay socially distanced.
The weather was fine for the first singing sesssion, in the high 40s. The group sang about 10 songs. Lyrics were printed out, and one of Kreider’s friends accompanied them on violin.
At least four churches were represented.
The sing times will be held at 3 p.m. the next three Sundays, Dec. 7, 14 and 21, and everyone is welcome to participate.
The beauty of it is, Budd said, it didn’t take much planning. They just put the word out, and anyone who wanted to sing showed up.
Holiday tune line is back
Speaking of singing, a phone call once again can get you in the holiday spirit. University of Illinois students will sing holiday favorites once again this year.
The dial-a-carol line starts at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 10. People can call 217-332-1882 round the clock to hear holiday carols over the phone. It’s free.
The line is part of University Housing’s longest-running tradition.
As with about everything else this year, there will be changes. Callers will receive an automated system in which they can choose a holiday carol from nine options. All of the songs are sung and recorded by campus volunteers.
Snyder Hall students run the Dial-A-Carol, which is in its 60th year.
The offering is popular. More than 9,000 calls were received from 50 states and more than 38 countries last year.
The nine carol options are “All I Want for Christmas is You,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Last Christmas,” “Rudolph, the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Mistletoe,” sung by the Illini.
Toy giveaway in Rantoul
Volunteers are gearing up for the annual Holiday Bureau toy giveaway for needy children, sponsored by Community Service Center. But things will be different this season.
CSC Executive Director Andy Kulczycki said rather than parents shopping for toys for their children at Bethany Park Christian Church, they will give volunteers suggestions of what the children would like. The volunteers then do the shopping and hand the items to the parents when they come to the door.
The toy distribution is Dec. 16-17. The registration deadline has passed.
While the number of donations has been “exceedingly good,” Kulczycki said the number of people signed up is about one-third of what it normally is.
“I think a lot of people are still very cautious about getting out except if they are in dire need,” he said.
CSC is seeing the same thing at its food pantry. The number of people using the pantry has dropped to about 300 — down from about 500 people prepandemic.
Golf course pairs with Toys for Tots
The U of I Golf Course in Savoy isn’t letting the pandemic get in the way of partnering with Toys for Tots — an activity it has sponsored for the past 21 years.
Golf course general manager Mike Wallner said several groups stepped up to help this year, including “the Tumble Inn Ladies Golf League, who have partnered with us for years.”
He said the league couldn’t hold its annual end-of-year party where members bring toys, so they held a drive-by toy dropoff.
Wallner thanked those who participated in the Toys for Tots scramble held in October when every participant brings a toy and much of the money from the event goes to purchase items.
He also lauded the Champaign-Urbana Elks, who donate $250 annually and to many members of the course who donate each year.
Meet Santa at the caboose
Santa Claus will continue a tradition when he rides around Homer on a vintage fire truck and meets with children at a caboose Saturday, but there will be changes due to the pandemic.
Fire Chief Don Happ Jr. said Santa will hear purchasing requests outside, rather than inside, the caboose, and the children will have to maintain social distancing and wear a mask. He will be on hand from 10 a.m. to noon.
Happ said the Santa visit has been ongoing for at least 20 years. There is generally a large crowd on hand.
“The fire department will escort him to the caboose to visit with all the children,” Happ said.
Coat collection drive underway
The counseling and social work department of Rantoul City Schools will team up with DREAMM, a non-profit organization in Champaign, to get coats to children in need.
Coats may be dropped off by Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at First United Methodist Church or from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at any RCS school.
Being accepted are new or gently used coats, monetary donations or coats purchased online or at Walmart and shipped to Broadmeadow Elementary, 500 Sunview Road, c/o social worker.
Airport manager stepping down
The manager of the Vermilion Regional Airport is stepping down.
Mike Vadeboncoeur tendered his resignation to the airport board this week. His final day will be Dec. 15.
Vadeboncoeur was asked in June 2018 to fill the position on a part-time basis.
His affiliation with the airport goes back to the 1970s when he was active in the local Experimental Aircraft Association chapter as a child.
The Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Board is expected to change the position to a full-time one and will begin the search for a new manager.
Patel receives college scholarship
Congratulations are in order for Aiesha Patel of Mahomet on being accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.
A senior at Mahomet-Seymour High School, Patel also was awarded the President Scholarship, a $13,000-per-year scholarship for four years. The scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
Culver-Stockton College is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Star of the month at Liberty Estates
Lola McLain of Cayuga has been named the November Star of the Month at Liberty Estates of Danville.
McLain has been a Liberty Estates employee for the past three years as a cook.
“We receive many compliments from the tenants about Lola and her dedication to not only providing quality meals but always going the extra mile,” Liberty Estates Manager Amy Thompson said.
The show won’t go on at Midwest Ag Expo
The Midwest Ag Expo trade show scheduled Jan. 27-28 at Gordyville USA has fallen victim of the pandemic.
“This is about doing the right thing for our agriculture producers/customers, exhibitors, stakeholders and the broader community in terms of health and safety — which is our top priority,” said Jim McCartney, chairman of the Midwest-Southeastern Equipment Dealers Association, which co-hosts the show.
“After careful deliberation among our agriculture-leaders and industry partners, the COVID-19 restrictions would prevent us from delivering the type of high-quality experience Midwest Ag Expo attendees and exhibitors have come to expect and enjoy for the past 26 years.”
Those who already paid will receive a refund. The 2022 Midwest Ag Expo is scheduled for Jan. 26 and 27 at Gordyville.
Rotary district sponsors essay contest
High school students are eligible to participate in an essay contest sponsored by Rotary District 6490.
First prize is $500, and second prize is $250.
Submission deadline is Jan. 31.
Rules for the essay contest are available on the Rotary District 6490 website.
Rotary District 6490, led by District Governor Michael D. Step, comprises 51 Rotary clubs in numerous area communities.
Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette’s Our County section. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com or 217-249-2404.