Listen to this article
Nativity 1

Vehicles line up outside the Live Nativity scene at the Lutheran Church of Mahomet on Sunday.
Nativity 2

Bob Hudleson supplied animals for Sunday's event.
Nativity 3

Portraying three wisemen: Caleb Scott, Jonah Scott and Noah Scott of Mahomet.
Nativity 4

Portraying an angel, Joseph and Mary: Katie Roberts, Kylie Fuoss and Karlie Fuoss.

MAHOMET — More than 225 vehicles turned out for Sunday's Live Nativity at the Lutheran Church of Mahomet.

"Unprecedented for us," evangelism chairperson Carrie Johnston said. "People were very gracious and happy. (We) extended the event until 7:30 p.m. to make sure everyone got through."
 
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual scene was strictly a drive-thru event.
 
Do you have a holiday story and pictures to share? Email VP/News Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
 
How about a holiday lights display? Just click here.
 
 

Trending Videos