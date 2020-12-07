top story
Nativity in Mahomet draws a crowd
MAHOMET — More than 225 vehicles turned out for Sunday's Live Nativity at the Lutheran Church of Mahomet.
"Unprecedented for us," evangelism chairperson Carrie Johnston said. "People were very gracious and happy. (We) extended the event until 7:30 p.m. to make sure everyone got through."
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual scene was strictly a drive-thru event.
Do you have a holiday story and pictures to share? Email VP/News Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
