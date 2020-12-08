ST. JOSEPH — The Willowdale subdivision north of the village has created a winter wonderland.
Resident Lacey Smith organized the multi-night event, which features more than 20 homes decorated in Christmas lights.
“I love Christmas,” she said. “And we have a fantastic neighborhood.”
When Smith moved to Willowdale in 2015, she heard the neighborhood used to decorate for Christmas quite a bit.
“The idea just popped in my head that one day I would like to organize this for the community,” she said. “In the fall of 2019, we had some neighbors over for a bonfire, and I casually brought the idea up. Everyone was interested, and plans began to form for Willowdale Winter Wonderland.”
The pandemic gives the push more meaning, she said.
“Now we feel like this is a great opportunity for us to spread some cheer and give kids something to look forward to this year,” she said. “With no school or sports activities, many of us have found we have some time on our hands to decorate, too. It’s been a fun way to connect as a neighborhood, planning out what lights we want to put out and comparing ideas.”
On Dec. 12, the neighborhood will have a special visitor.
Santa will be at the entrance waving to visitors as they come in, and elves will pass out candy canes.
The subdivision includes everything from a lighted kickball field to Santas and snowmen.
“It looks really cool,” Smith said. “You can feel the excitement in the air among the neighbors. As we’ve been decorating, lots of people have been out walking and checking out one another’s displays, it’s been really fun to do this together as a neighborhood.”
— Nora Maberry-Daniels