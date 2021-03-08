CHAMPAIGN -- New appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations this week in Champaign County filled up fast once again.
New appointment slots were opened Monday morning in two locations in Rantoul and Champaign, but all were taken by early afternoon.
Vaccine is being given by appointment only to those currently eligible, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
That includes health care employees, Champaign County residents ages 65 and older, residents 16-64 with underlying health conditions, corrections officers, first responders, education and day care staffs, grocery store workers, food and agriculture workers, shelter and adult day care staffs, postal and delivery service workers, manufacturing workers and public transit workers.