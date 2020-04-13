Subscribe: Print or online
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com
****
A third Macon County resident has died from the coronavirus, county health officials announced Monday night.
The man was described as being in his 80s and residing at Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility.
“Our team would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one,” county health officials said in a statement.
The death was not among the 73 announced earlier Monday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, which has reported a total of 794 COVID-19-related fatalities statewide.
****
TWO NEW CASES IN CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
Two new cases were reported in Champaign County today, boosting the total to 87.
That includes 37 active cases, nine of whom are hospitalized, 48 cases considered to be recovered and two deaths.
Elsewhere around the area:
— The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department announced zero new cases Monday.
To date, there have been 162 people tested in both counties, with a single positive case in DeWitt that has since recovered.
Two of Piatt County’s five positive cases have also recovered.
— Vermilion County’s case count remained steady at eight.
****
PRITZKER: NO DECISION ON SCHOOLS
Asked at today's daily briefing whether Illinois will follow the lead of other states and cancel school for what’s left of the year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said: “I promise I will tell you as soon as I know the answer to that question.”
As it stands now, Illinois’ stay-at-home order — including all public and private schools — extends through the end of April.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide surpassed the 22,000 mark today, according to updated figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
With 1,173 new cases, Illinois' total climbed to 22,025.
With 73 newly reported fatalities, the state death toll rose to 794.
The deaths occurred in eight counties and included Illinoisans ranging in age from their 30s to older than 100.
"This virus does not know any boundaries," Pritzker said at this afternoon's daily briefing in Chicago.
The fatalities by county:
— Cook County: 2 males in their 30s, 1 female in her 40s, 3 males in their 40s, 7 males in their 50s, 6 females in their 60s, 8 males in their 60s, 8 females in their 70s, 5 males in their 70s, 8 females in their 80s, 4 males in their 80s, 3 females in their 90s, 2 males in their 90s and 1 female of 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 male in his 40s, 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 70s, 1 male in his 80s and 1 female in her 90s.
— Fayette County: 1 female in her 90s.
— Jasper County: 1 female in her 90s.
— Kane County: 1 female in her 90s.
— Lake County: 1 male in his 40s, 1 male in his 60s and 1 female in her 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 male in his 70s.
— Will County: 1 female in her 60s, 1 male in his 70s and 2 males in their 80s.