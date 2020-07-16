The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 15 Thursday, to 1,091.
Both positivity rates were encouragingly low: 1.1 for seven days (8,407 tests, 93 cases) and 0.7 over the previous 24 hours (2,062 tests, 15 cases).
Three county residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, 950 cases are considered recovered and 124 are active.
Here’s the rundown of Champaign County ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 27 active (down two from Wednesday), 200 total (up two)
- 61820/Champaign: 18 active (up three from Wednesday), 160 total (up five)
- 61853/Mahomet: 15 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 73 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 15 active (down one from Wednesday), 94 total (up two)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 24 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 9 active (up one from Wednesday), 216 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 8 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 6 active (up one from Wednesday), 139 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 5 active (down one from Wednesday), 43 (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 2 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 66 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 (unchanged from Wednesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (up one from Wednesday), 2 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Wednesday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (down one from Wednesday), 3 total (unchanged)
UI: Killeen to forgo $100,000 bonus
Tim Killeen will forgo the $100,000 pay-for-performance bonus that UI trustees have signed off on annually since appointing him president in 2015.
What Killeen proposed in a letter to trustees will be made official next week, when trustees meet in Urbana.
He wrote: “In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic conditions in the United States and the world, and especially the effect of the pandemic on the University, its faculty, staff, and students, and in order to use the University’s resources to the greatest extent practicable to continue to pay its employees and contractors, I request and strongly recommend to the Board that the annual incentive-based compensation paid to me for the current fiscal year be set to zero.”
Trustees took Killeen up on his offer, responding in a document attached to next week’s agenda:
“In recognition of this request, the Board hereby acknowledges with deep appreciation the sacrifice made by the President and authorizes the payment of $0 as pay-for-performance compensation to be paid to President Killeen for Academic Year 2020.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY: Case count up three, to 72
Two men in their 60s and a woman in her 30s became the 70th, 71st and 72nd Douglas County residents to test positive for COVID-19, local health officials said Thursday.
Of the 2,542 tests that have been run in the county of 19,465, 2,462 have come back negative.
The results of seven tests are still pending.
STATE: 43,006 new tests, 1,257 new cases
New COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the second straight day Thursday, as the state established another single-day record for testing.
Of the 43,006 new tests state labs processed, 1,257 came back positive Thursday. That gives Illinois a single-day positivity rate of 2.9 percent and a seven-day rate of 3.1 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 25 new fatalities, of residents from 12 counties:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
- Cumberland County:1 female 80s.
- Effingham County: 1 female 80s.
- Kane County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s.
- Lake County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
- McHenry County:1 female 70s.
- Ogle County: 1 male 60s.
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
- Union County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
- Whiteside County: 1 male 80s.
- Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s.
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s.
As of Wednesday night, statewide hospitalization metrics remained near their pandemic lows. There were 1,434 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 311 were in ICU beds and 127 were on ventilators.
Those all represented decreases from the day prior.
PRITZKER: E-learning 'not nearly as good as in-person'
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
At a Thursday news conference in Rockford, Gov. J.B. Pritzker took questions on the immediate future of K-12 education for the fall term in Illinois.
He reiterated that masks and social distancing are required in any district; otherwise, individual districts and schools will have leeway for developing plans.
He also warned, “This fall is not going to be like any other fall from a school perspective that we've seen.”
“We've left it up to school districts to make these decisions because every one of them is different, their capability to do that is different,” he said of the potential of opening schools early and having classes outside.
“What we want to make sure is that there are options here. So we put a lot of money this summer and, frankly, even in the spring to building up our e-learning resources. … It's not nearly as good as in-person. … I think the experts have determined that. But having options is hugely important, particularly in this very uncertain world of a novel coronavirus.”
CHAMPAIGN FIRE: Department lands federal grant
The Champaign Fire Department will receive a federal grant totaling $207,030.24, the office of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis announced Thursday.
It's one of three Assistance to Firefighters Supplemental grants awarded to departments in Davis' district. Funding comes from FEMA and the U.S. Fire Administration.
The supplemental funding comes from March's CARES Act, which authorized FEMA to provide $100 million in fiscal 2020 funding for personal protective equipment and other supplies for the fire service community to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VERMILION COUNTY: Six cases away from 100
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County grew by three Thursday, to 94.
The new cases involve residents in their 70s, 40s and 20s. They're among 27 active cases in the county following three others being released from isolation Thursday, public health Administrator Doug Toole said.
No county residents who tested positive for the virus are currently hospitalized, Toole added.
SCHNUCKS: Masks mandatory starting Monday
Attention, Schnucks shoppers: Starting Monday, masks will be a must at all 113 Midwest locations, including stores in in Champaign, Mahomet, Savoy and Urbana.
Thursday's announcement came one day after Walmart and Sam's Club announced that face coverings will be required at all of its stores, also starting on Monday.
Schnucks said it will make exceptions for young children and those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a face covering.
The St. Louis-based grocery chain also said that any customer who comes to any store without a mask will be provided one free of charge, for a limited time and until supplies last.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we moved quickly to respond to the ever-changing environment and prioritize safety and cleanliness in our stores,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said. “We have been monitoring this situation closely, and given the escalating number of positive COVID-19 cases in the regions we serve, we believe requiring masks for teammates, vendors and, now, customers is in the best interest of public safety.
"We understand that there are a variety of opinions about masks; however, the CDC and other health experts are aligned on the benefits of facial coverings in reducing the spread of COVID-19.”
Not a rule but a request: Schnucks said it will continue to encourage customers to limit store visits to one shopper per household, when possible, and to adhere to social distance rules while inside stores.
All Schnucks locations — in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin — will have employees available to greet customers at each entrance between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week and during designated senior hours, the company said, adding: "These teammates will help customers understand the facial covering requirement, offering masks to those without one and sanitize shopping carts."
GIBSON CITY: Live music, with a twist
For the second time in as many months, Gibson City will "host" a pandemic-style major music event a week from Saturday.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Trace Adkins and opening act Parmalee won't actually be at Harvest Moon Twin Drive In but it will sound like they are when they put on a concert that will be shown on the big screens.
The July 25 show, set for 8:40 p.m., is part of the "Encore Drive-In Nights" series. It comes a month after Harvest Moon was among the theaters to carry Garth Brooks' concert.
Tickets, on sale now, are $114.99 per vehicle (up to six people).