CHAMPAIGN -- New COVID-19 vaccination appointments were opened for those eligible who are 18 or older and live or work in Champaign County.
While patients ages 16-17 with health conditions are eligible for vaccine, the Moderna vaccine available has a minimum age requirement of 18.
To sign up for a time at the Rantoul Youth Center, Rantoul:
-- Online: signupgenius.com/go/9040f44a4ae22aaff2-osf
-- By phone: 217-892-6844.
To sign up for a time at Meadowbrook Community Church, Champaign:
-- Online: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d44a4a92aa3f5c43-covid1914
Under current eligibility guidelines, vaccine can be given to health care personnel, Champaign County residents 65 and older, county residents 16-64 with underlying health care conditions, first responders, corrections officers, K-12 education staff members and essential frontline workers who live or work in Champaign County including grocery store, food and agricultural, adult day care and shelter, postal service, manufacturing and public transit employees.