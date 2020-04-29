Subscribe: Print or online
****
One day after surpassing the 2,000-death mark, Illinois reached another grim milestone today — 50,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state announced 2,253 new cases, bringing the total to 50,355.
The state death toll climbed to 2,215, with 92 additional fatalities announced today.
The 92 deaths spanned 15 counties, including Vermilion (a death announced by the county on Tuesday):
— Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100-plus.
— Jasper County: 1 male 90s.
— Jefferson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 100-plus.
— Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 90s.
— Kankakee County: 1 female 90s.
— Kendall County: 1 male 90s.
— Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s.
— Madison County: 1 male 80s.
— McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s.
— Sangamon County: 1 female 80s.
— Shelby County: 1 male 70s.
— St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s.
— Vermilion County: 1 male 70s.
— Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s.
****
ALLERTON TO REOPEN AT 8 A.M. MONDAY
Come Monday, Allerton Park and Retreat Center will once again be open to the public every day from 8 a.m. until sunset.
To support social distancing practices and limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Allerton has implemented the following precautions/guidelines:
— The Visitor Center, Greenhouse Café, and Mansion are closed to the public until further notice.
— Public restrooms are available near the main parking lot. These facilities will be cleaned multiple times throughout the day. It is recommended you bring your own hand sanitizer for additional protection.
— Bring your own water – public water fountains and pet watering stations will not be available.
— Trash cans have been removed to limit the number of touchable surfaces. Please use the dumpsters located in the Visitor Center parking lot or main parking lot or take your trash with you.
— Keep at least six feet between yourself and other visitors. If unable to do so, please try a different garden/area. Please note that high traffic areas like the Peony Garden (mid to late May) may be crowded – expect a wait time for viewing.
— Large gatherings or events are not permitted. Any groups congregating will be asked to leave.
— Facemasks are encouraged, especially in the Formal Garden area, as recommended by the CDC.
— Please limit the surfaces you come into contact with, including sculptures. The House of the Golden Buddhas (in the Fu Dog Garden) will be closed to the public.
— Please be extra cautious when deciding whether to visit or traveling from a long distance. Stay home if you’re at all suspicious of being ill.
“Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we continue to serve the community as a resource to enjoy nature, history, and art. We hope you can safely and appropriately utilize Allerton to find peace and inspiration during this challenging time,” Allerton officials said in a news release.
All onsite special events have been canceled, but virtual events, tours, hikes are being scheduled. See our Event Calendar here.
CASE CONFIRMED AT UNIVERSITY REHABILITATION
URBANA — Another Urbana long-term care facility has had a positive case of COVID-19.
The latest confirmed case was at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, the former Champaign County Nursing Home at 500 Art Bartell Road.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde confirmed to The News-Gazette Wednesday that there was a positive case at that facility. The facility management didn’t return a call to The News-Gazette.
Pryde said the public health district is working with the nursing home.
That case followed one announced Tuesday by Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana, involving a resident at its Meadowbrook Health Center.
Throughout the pandemic, nursing homes have been instructed by the Illinois Department of Public Health to restrict visits, cancel group activities, shut down dining rooms and screen residents and staff for fever and respiratory illness.
For those facilities in which a positive case has been confirmed, written notice must be provided to each resident of the facility, next of kin, guardian or emergency contact.
The facility must also post a notice that there has been a positive COVID-19 case in a conspicuous place near the main entrance, according to IDPH.
****
The University of Illinois has also set a time and date for a virtual commencement ceremony: noon on May 16 at commencement.illinois.edu.
The in-person ceremony was previously postponed, but will be “rescheduled when it is safe to gather again,” the school said.
In response to COVID-19, the UI moved classes online after spring break, and later announced summer courses would also be held online.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— Ninety-six of Illinois’ 102 counties have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case. And at least 42 have lost a resident to the virus, after Vermilion announced its first fatality Tuesday — a man in his 70s who tested positive around Easter and had been hospitalized.
— Illinois and Connecticut became the fifth and sixth states to surpass 2,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, following New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Massachusetts. The number of newly-reported deaths here — 144 — was the highest yet in a 24-hour period.
— Opening day of Urbana’s Market at the Square has been rescheduled for 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, rain or shine, Mayor Diane Marlin said, citing its “crucial role in supporting our regional farmers and producers.” Among the rules: masks/face coverings are a must.
— The statewide stay-at-home order set to be extended Friday by one month stands, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, despite a Clay County judge’s ruling granting a limited temporary restraining order against it. Pritzker said his office challenged the ruling “immediately."
— “This ruling only applies to one person, because it was only ever about one person,” the Democratic governor said, referring to what he called “a cheap political stunt” by “irresponsible” GOP state Rep. Darren Bailey of the downstate village of Xenia.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 48,102 cases / 2,125 deaths
Champaign County: 114 (+5) / 6
Douglas: 14 (—) / 0
Ford: 9 (+1) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 18 (+1) / 1