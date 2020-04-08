NEW: Wednesday's coronavirus updates | 3 new cases in Champaign County; Illinois sets single-day highs for deaths, cases
Subscribe: Print or online
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news-gazette.com
****
Champaign County’s COVID-19 case count rose to 70 Wednesday with the addition of three more cases, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Elsewhere around the area:
— DeWitt County’s single case has recovered, and Piatt County’s case count remained at four, DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert said.
To date, 120 people in those two counties, 60 in each, have been tested, with 52 negatives in DeWitt County and 54 negatives in Piatt.
Results remained pending for seven people tested in DeWitt and two in Piatt, according Remmert.
— The Douglas County Health Department confirmed another COVID-19 case, a woman in her 60s.
That brings the total number of cases in that county as of Wednesday to 11, according to the health department.
In all, there have been 74 people tested in that county, with all 11 positive cases quarantined and 63 negative results, the health department said.
— Vermilion County remained at five cases Wednesday, according to that county’s health department administrator, Doug Toole.
****
PRITZKER: TESTING LAGGING
From Rebecca Anzel at our news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday the state is unable to reach its daily novel coronavirus testing goal this week as previously expected.
According to medical and scientific experts, he said, processing 10,000 tests per day will give officials the clearest picture of how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are in the state and how it is spreading.
Laboratories “only just recently surpassed” 6,000 tests daily, Pritzker said.
The hold-up, Pritzker said, is due to “new laboratory automation machines” manufactured by Thermo Fisher Scientific, originally promised to process a “multi-thousand daily unit increase” of tests — 200 hourly.
The five machines, distributed to Illinois’ three state-run labs, are giving technicians “the level of output that we want to see,” the governor said.
“More importantly, these tests are not producing valid results in a way that meets our exacting standards,” Pritzker added. “I am as inpatient as the rest of you are, wanting to increase testing, but I will not sacrifice accuracy for the sake of speed. The tests and results they will provide are too important.”
Until those machines are operating correctly, the governor said they will not be used to examine Illinois tests.
“I want to be clear with all of you that we are choosing the best path, but not necessarily the easiest path,” Pritzker said.
****
IDPH: 1,529 NEW CASES, 82 DEATHS
For the second time in as many days, Illinois set a single-day high for COVID-19 deaths, reporting 82 on Wednesday.
The death toll statewide climbed to 482, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH also announced a single day-high 1,529 new cases Wednesday, sending Illinois’ total to 15,078 across 78 counties.
“Although the numbers are increasing, I will tell you that the rate that they’re increasing is less,” IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said at today’s briefing in Chicago.
The deaths included a man in his 80s in Macon County, one of 10 counties that reported deaths since Tuesday’s mid-afternoon update.
The others:
— Boone County: 1 female in her 80s.
— Cook County: 1 male in his 30s, 4 males in their 40s, 2 females in their 50s, 8 males in their 50s, 2 females in their 60s, 7 males in their 60s, 12 females in their 70s, 7 males in their 70s, 4 females in their 80s, 10 males in their 80s, 2 females in their 90s and 2 males in their 90s.
— DuPage County: 1 male in his 60s, 1 female in her 70s, 1 female in her 80s and 1 male in his 80s.
— Kane County: 1 male in his 60s.
— Lake County: 2 females in their 80s, 1 female in her 90s.
— Madison County: 1 female in her 60s.
— McHenry County: 1 male in his 70s.
— St. Clair County: 1 male in his 70s.
— Tazewell County: 1 female in her 80s.
— Will County: 1 female in her 60s, 2 males in their 60s, 2 males in their 70s, 2 females in their 80s.
****
LOCAL PARKS REMAIN POPULAR PLACES
Basketball hoops have been tied off and caution tape has been draped around playgrounds throughout Champaign-Urbana, but residents still have options to get their exercise and a little sun.
At Meadowbrook Park in Urbana, Mattis Park in Champaign and the University of Illinois Arboretum on Tuesday, runners, bikers and dog walkers spaced a few dozen yards apart traversed the large paths, where keeping social distance wasn’t an issue.
While residents are encouraged to stay away from high-traffic areas, at many neighborhood parks, there’s enough space for everyone.
****
MORNING BRIEFING:
— The Champaign County Freedom Celebration has been canceled, including the July 4 parade, 5K race and fireworks. Officials said the move — discussed as a possiblity last weekend — was prompted by the University of Illinois’ decision to cancel summer events.
— For the second straight day, an area county mourned the death of a man in his 80s who tested positive for COVID-19. The Ford County Health Department said the resident had ‘underlying health conditions,’ like an Urbana man whose death was reported Monday.
— With 73 fatalities across 14 counties, Illinois was among a number of states reporting their highest single-day death tolls Tuesday. Also sharing grim news: New York (731 new deaths, giving it a national-high 5,489) and New Jersey (229 of 1,232).
— Of Champaign County’s 67 cases, 42 are considered active, 24 recovered. While no details were given on Tuesday’s four new cases, a CUPHD map shows two new cases in the 61801/Urbana zip code and one each in 61853/Mahomet and 61820/Champaign.
— Among the now 13,549 Illinoisans to test positive for COVID-19: an employee at the Danville Correctional Center, triggering a lockdown at the state prison with about 1,700 inmates, and a member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker staff, who’s been in self-isolation for 12 days.
— Seventy-seven of Illinois’ 102 counties have now reported at least one case, with Coles, Lawrence, Richland and Shelby joining the list Tuesday. ‘We have to be operating as if COVID-19 is not only in every county but every community,’ Pritzker said.
News-Gazette