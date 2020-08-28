There will be activity in Lot 31 to the west of Memorial Stadium this fall — just not tailgaters enjoying Big Ten football.
Starting this morning, about 115 University of Illinois ROTC cadets will use the grassy expanse for intense, socially distanced workouts.
On Thursday, UI Facilities and Services painters were finalizing a setup that includes 140 circles for individual calisthenics as well as 10 running lanes for sprints.
Ongoing construction of the nearby Siebel Center for Design knocked the ROTC crew from its usual training area. But the UI offered Lot 31 — quiet due to the football season being pushed to spring — as Plan B.
“It’s a win for us,” said Eric Ashworth, the ROTC’s scholarships and enrollment officer. “We’re thankful the university made it available to us. We’ll use it until they need it again.”
The cadets will train there Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings.
— Jim Rossow
