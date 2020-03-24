On Day 1 of online classes, UI students adjust to new normal
On Monday, Colin Tarkowski should have been in his ECE 360 class at the Electrical and Computer Engineering Building.
Instead, the University of Illinois sophomore electrical engineering major sat in the bedroom of his far east Urbana home.
He perched in front of his laptop, watching and learning.
In the new normal, all four of Tarkowski’s classes this semester will be online.
No scrambling from his on-campus apartment to find a parkng place. His commute has been eliminated because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tarkowski had taken online classes before. He knocked out a couple of general education courses during the summer.
“Those classes were meant to be online,” Tarkowski said.
But this is different. In so many ways. For the earlier courses, Tarkowski would go to a cafe or library.
“Since places are closed. obviously a lot of my friends and I are going to be stuck at home,” he said.
Tarkowski plans to make calls to friends and other people in his classes to work together.
“Otherwise, it’s going to be mostly by myself,” Tarkowski said.
The changes might cause some confusion.
“Nobody really knows what’s going to happen,” Tarkowski said. “We’re kind of learning as we go.”
All the students are in the same position. Nobody has a jump-start. Tarkowski expects a high level of cooperation between the faculty and the students.
“There’s going to be a lot of mutual understanding between professors and students,” Tarkowski said. “They are being pretty lenient with assignments and due dates.”
Tarkowski has already been told some of his tests will be take-home exams.
“It’s really the only feasible options for exams. Grades are going to be higher that way,” he said.
Tarkowski has more free time. He plays video games, talks with friends and reads.
He hangs out with his mom Sarah, stepdad Doug Larson and sister Katelyn.
“There’s enough room in the house to spread out,” Tarkowski said.
Tarkowski is a big sports fan. There are no games to watch for now.
“It’s been a shock to have no sports,” Tarkowski said.
***
Amy and Tim Born have two UI students again living at home.
Jack is a freshman business major and Beth is a sophomore in chemical engineering.
The Central graduates are adapting to the COVID-19-forced change.
The biggest challenge ...
“Keeping track of everything,” Beth Born said. “Deadlines have been hard because all my classes are on all different websites. It’s hard to keep track of when everything is due and when assignments open. I’ve had everything switched up in the middle of the semester, which is not usual.”
Beth Born had a lecture (Statistics 400) and a lab on Monday.
She has two other lectures on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Her other classes have a set Friday deadline, but she can complete the work on her own schedule.
Normally, chemical engineering would include plenty of lab work. But that isn’t the case for Beth Born this semester. Her lone lab is in computer science.
She said the faculty is understanding.
“My statistics professor has already altered the class a couple of times due to students’ concerns and shifted around the grading scale,” Beth Born said. “And put more weight on homework.”
Jack Born’s old schedule included an economics class on Mondays at 10 a.m.
Born got to it early, starting about 9:30. Without the walk to Foellinger Auditorium.
“It was a lot different,” Jack Born said.
Jack Born plans to split his school time between home and his dad’s office, which has more reliable Internet access.
During the school year, Beth Born lived at Chi Omega sorority, which has closed.
Jack Born was in Weston Hall in the Six Pack.
Because the Borns are close to home, the transition is easier.
“I definitely lucked out being from Champaign. If I forgot anything on campus or I need a resource, it’s really close to me,” she said.
The siblings are making space for each other. Beth is 20 and Jack is 18.
“We get along for the most part,” Beth said. “Now that we’re both in college, we definitely have more respect for each other. We’re still enjoying living with each other.”
“It will be interesting to see how she studies and how she does her work,” Jack Born said. “Our classes are at different times. That helps a little bit.”
Jack Born’s plans during break included attending the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament, which didn’t happen. He also hoped to go to St. Louis if the Illini played in the NCAA tournament there.
Beth Born had planned to go to Los Angeles to visit her older brother Davis. When that trip was canceled, she instead went to Cancun with a few of her friends.
Tarkowski read the mass email sent by UI Chancellor Robert Jones on Sunday.
“He’s just trying to be as compassionate about it as possible,” Tarkowski said. “It’s tough on a lot of people, especially graduating seniors who won’t get their commencement ceremony.
“He’s doing the best he can.”
***
Urbana’s Luke Stephens is taking six classes this semester. The sophomore is a finance major with a computer science minor.
Though not new to online courses (he had two in the summer), Stephens is getting a full load of digital schooling. Courtesy of Zoom.
“I hadn’t heard of it until last week,” Stephens said.
First up at 8 a.m. was Business Dynamics 201, a discussion-based class taught by Judith White. There were 45 in the class.
“It actually went very smoothly,” Stephens said. “None of us were familiar with the program. It was very easy to use.”
The students were able to break into separate conference calls, with White checking in on different groups.
The class ran 80 minutes. The same as if it had been in-person.
Later Monday, Stephens had a computer science class with 400-500.
“I think I get the same experience out of it,” Stephens said. “I tend to not get too distracted at home. It’s pretty easy to focus.”
As a business major, Stephens was already heavy into online meetings. Like he will in the real business world.
“We’re moving more toward online as opposed to face-to-face,” Stephens said. “The CS world is also all on a computer. You need to see how do something and it’s about what you do as opposed to what somebody shows you how to do.”
The experience won’t be the same for every field.
“Most departments are able to handle the situation really well,” Stephens said. “The departments I have dealt with are doing a great job.”
Stephens spent Monday at his Urbana home with his parents Mary Kay and Tim.
Stephens is developing a schedule routine. In and out of class.
“It really hasn’t sunk in yet,” Stephens said. “I’m a townie. Everybody I know is from the (Chicago) suburbs. It will be weird not to have a lot of people around, but I have friends here.”
One minor drawback to online instruction is the lag time in responses.
Stephens noticed it his first class.
“People would start, then stop, then the other person would stop,” Stephens said.
It’s called “Midwest Polite.” Most people in central Illinois do it, not wanting to be rude.
The new reality impacts Stephens’ life away from class.
He is part of the drum line for the Marching Illini.
The first round of auditions are being done on video. That hasn’t changed. But second- and third-round audtions are also being moved to video.
Tarkowski and Stephens were hoping to land internships this summer in their fields.
Now ...
“Who knows what’s going to happen,” Tarkowski said. “If that doesn’t work out, I’ll hopefully find some research on campus that’s going to be open. That’s a possibility.”
“I’m not sure how that will be affected,” Stephens said.
Tarkowski, Stephens and the Borns can’t wait to return to old-fashioned classes.
“One of the parts I like about college is you get to walk around campus and go to different classes,” Tarkowski said.
“For band, I’m thinking about it a lot,” Stephens said. “I’m worried about whether or not we’re going to be able to start on time next season. Hopefully, it all works out.”
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Beth Born said. “I think this whole situation put it into perspective, how lucky I am to be able to go to in-person classes, especially at the University of Illinois. I’m not going to take those for granted.”
“I never thought I’d say this, but I certainly am going to miss the classroom for a little bit,” Jack Born said. “It’s just easier to learn. The professors, their job is to teach. When they are able to be hands-on, it makes it a lot easier.”
News-Gazette