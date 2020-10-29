CHAMPAIGN — More restrictions on local businesses and gathering sizes could be looming if a surge of new COVID-19 cases in the 21-county East Central Illinois region continues.
Latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows the region inching closer to trigger points that could bring new restrictions intended to slow down the spread of coronavirus.
“I don’t think it’s inevitable,” said Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
“But unfortunately, Champaign County is tied to all those counties around us, and a lot of their health departments have no support from their elected officials or anyone.
“And the numbers are running up, the numbers are getting higher, and the hospitals are filling up.”
According to the latest state data, the state’s 21-county Region 6 has had a seven-day positivity rate in the 7 percent range since mid-October, and the rate had risen to 7.9 percent this past Saturday and 8.1 percent Sunday.
Three consecutive days of average positivity rates that are 8 percent or higher could trigger additional restrictions on a multi-county region. Another trigger is a sustained (seven out of 10 days) increase in the positivity rate plus either a sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness or a reduction in capacity threatening hospitals’ ability to handle a surge.
Among the many new restrictions the state could impose are 11 p.m. bar and restaurant closings, no indoor service at bars and restaurants and further restrictions on gathering sizes.
Other tiers of restrictions could include reducing and, eventually, suspending elective medical procedures, suspending in-person shopping at non-essential retail and suspending salon and personal care services, according to the state’s mitigation plan.
Carle Foundation Hospital hasn’t reached the point of a critical bed shortage, according to spokeswoman Carolyn Gordon.
“While it is common to see an increase of patient volumes in the fall, we are not experiencing critical bed capacity at this time,” she said. “We constantly monitor our space to provide care. We have the ability to expand overall bed capacity and intensive care unit capacity within our Urbana hospital and among our hospitals in the region.”
Pryde said most people in Champaign County are doing an amazing job at taking the basic protective steps such as wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining physical distances from others, but “we definitely are not doing everything we can right now.”
Cases are rising and large gatherings are being planned that public health will not hesitate to shut down or take immediate steps to reduce the crowd size, she said.
“If you are planning a wedding with 250 people, we’re going to show up and say everybody out but the 50 people,” she warned.
Most event venues are cooperating with public health, Pryde said, and those that don’t can face the wrath of their customers if the events are shut down.
Fortunately, there’s not a lot of “science denial” in Champaign County, Pryde said, but she still sees some people making the pandemic a political issue and undermining the reality.
Pryde also said she’s worried areas that aren’t doing well controlling new cases are going to have more outbreaks that will impact sick and older people, especially as the weather continues to get colder, driving people indoors.
“We’re going into the winter months with way too many cases,” she said.
Certainly the possibility of more restrictions is a concern, said John Manzella, owner of Manzella’s Italian Patio in Champaign.
But Manzella’s is also in the fortunate position of being a long-established restaurant with an established clientele, he said, and it’s been doing fairly well with curbside pickup and delivery and using the level of indoor seating that’s permitted.
“We will do better than some of the places that have never done that, but obviously it’s going to hurt everybody’s bottom line,” he said.
Cassidy Hoke, managing partner at Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano in Champaign, said she was feeling hopeful.
The restaurant’s level of carry-out sales have shifted from 10 percent pre-pandemic to 40-50 percent since the pandemic began, she said.
“I’m optimistic about not closing, and we want very much to continue serving our dine-in guests, and that we have pivoted before to just curbside and we were successful and we will be successful if that is what we’re told to do,” she said.
Biaggi’s has kept its outdoor tables in place since the cold weather arrived and added an outdoor heater, she said. There’s not much demand for outdoor seating these days, she said, but those tables are being kept in place for warmer days.
Don Elmore, director of the Small Business Development Center at the Champaign County Economic Development Corp., said it would be challenging if restrictions reverted to those imposed at the beginning of the pandemic.
But for those who want to view the current situation in a more optimistic light, he said, businesses have had to adjust to restrictions before.
And, he said, it’s likely some of the changes businesses have already made won’t go away after the pandemic ends.
“I’ve been really heartened by businesses’ willingness to not say ‘woe is me’ but ‘what can we do,’” he said.