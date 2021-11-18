Opinions mixed over top priority for next round of COVID battle
What should be priority No. 1 in the next round of the fight against COVID? Depends who you ask, we found in surveying science and medical experts.
DR. LEANA WEN
Emergency physician, George Washington University public health professor, CNN medical analyst
“The end of the pandemic could be in sight — by that, I don’t mean that we will eradicate COVID-19, but rather that we can find a way to co-exist with it so that it does not have to dominate every decision.
“To get there, we need three things: vaccines for everyone, including young children; oral treatments that can substantially reduce the likelihood of severe illness; and widespread, rapid testing.
“The U.S. is not far from the first two — we could well be there by early spring. The problem is that we are nowhere near where we need to get to when it comes to testing.
“I’d like to see the Biden Administration commit as much attention to testing as they have to vaccines, and work to get everyone free testing at least twice a week by spring 2022.
“That is how we will end up living with COVID-19, not as an existential crisis but as an endemic disease.”
DR. HOWARD KOH
15th U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health (2009-14), Harvard professor
“As the nation heads into 2022, we must fully rebuild and revitalize public health departments everywhere. This commitment should represent our most critical infrastructure priority.
“Revitalization means bolstering a public health workforce that has been absolutely exhausted, underfunded and overwhelmed for the past 22 months and counting. It also requires dedicated public health financing, surge capacity planning for hospitals, more robust laboratory and surveillance systems and not cutting back on established public health legal authority.
“Resources and commitment must be sustained over the long run.
“If we don’t uphold these efforts through 2022 and beyond, we cannot successfully emerge from this pandemic or be ready for the next.”
DR. CEDRIC DARK
Health Policy Scholar, Baylor College of Medicine
“In the U.S., expect to see the same trend at the beginning of 2021 that we saw at the beginning of 2021. The vaccinations are working to cut deaths from COVID.
“But, as vaccinations plateau, you can expect our decline in the morbidity and mortality from COVID to plateau. I would argue that counting cases isn’t the best metric, although it can help identify specific hot spots.
“I would not expect, apart from full FDA approval of the vaccine for young children, for vaccination trends to change much at this point in this country.
“But I’m not worried about what happens inside the United States — individual locales will continue to have sporadic outbursts of COVID and we will continue to play geographic whack-a-mole with our health-care systems, ramping up and ramping down to accommodate hospitalized individuals.
“The serious concern, and the priority for 2022, is preventing another wave like delta. To do that, we have to prevent cases in the rest of the world so that another variant doesn’t have the chance to grow abroad and make its way back here.
“With travel restrictions ending and with life returning to normal for many people, another variant is the biggest threat.”