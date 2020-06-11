CHAMPAIGN — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum is not planning to reopen, its board announced Thursday, and the building will be put up for sale.
While it received donations, federal loans and grants, “unfortunately, the efforts that have been made were not enough,” the announcement said. “At this time, we will not be reopening the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum.”
The museum will hold its previously scheduled summer camps and upgrade and extend memberships to allow members to visit other museums.
The museum has been closed since March.
“The impact of this pandemic has regrettably been too great,” the announcement said. “As the first step in beginning a new chapter, we will be putting the building up for sale.”