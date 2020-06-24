Our County: Eye on Thomasboro
For the first time since March 17, the doors of Central Tavern will swing open at 11 a.m. Friday.
Owner and president Roger Ponton remodeled the popular watering hole during the coronavirus shutdown, applying a fresh coat of paint and installing a new bar top.
He kept in touch with many of his regulars at the Wild Hare Bar & Grill in Fisher, which he co-owns. Wild Hare was able to open earlier because of its full kitchen.
At Central Tavern, $3.25 Fireball shots, $2.50 Bud Lights and a friendly atmosphere keep customers coming back.
“If we didn’t have money in the bank to start with, we wouldn’t be able to reopen,” said Ponton, who had to lay off his one full-time employee when the bar closed. “It’s been tough.”
In Phase 4, Central Tavern will operate at 50 percent of capacity, Ponton said.
“We’re close-knit here in Thomasboro,” Ponton said. “(My customers) miss seeing each other, and I’m sure they can’t wait for (Friday).”