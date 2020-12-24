HOOPESTON — Normally, the Hoopeston Education Association, which represents the district’s teachers and support staff, spends its dues sending members to conferences and other national and state-level union events.
Because of the pandemic, those conferences didn’t happen this year, so the union decided to use those funds to find a way to help both its members and the community.
“Because of those reduced expenditures, we had some extra money, and we aren’t a business,” President Dylan Swank said. “We take in money so we can spend it. And we didn’t have a good way of spending that money on association events, conferences, other direct association-related activities. So, given that this year has hit a lot of our members really hard and has hit a lot of local businesses really hard, we knew that we wanted to be able to give back some of the extra money.”
After polling its members, the union bought $25 gift cards to local businesses, including 112 Wine and Coffee Shop, La Casa Del Sol, IGA, and a few others. They distributed those gift cards to all 130 members.
“It’s our members’ money, so we’re putting it right back in our members’ pockets, but in doing so, we’re able to support some local restaurants, other local small businesses that have been hit most directly and hardest by the coronavirus pandemic,” Swank said. “It was really humbling to be able to cut some pretty big checks to local businesses, and the reactions that we got were really powerful and really, really positive. So that made it worth it.”
Many of the district’s support personnel receive small paychecks, especially if they get health insurance, Swank said, and that income is usually supplemented by extracurriculars that aren’t happening during the pandemic.
“A lot of those staff rely on extra income from sports or from crossing-guard duty,” Swank said. “Some of those things have been reduced this year, so a lot of our (support staff) were looking at reduced paychecks just because some of those extracurriculars that they rely on haven’t been able to run this year.
“We knew that giving out these gift cards, even if it’s $25, especially around the holiday season, we knew that hopefully that $25 can help make a difference for some of those members, but also help those local businesses that employ our students, employ a lot of our school staff that have second jobs that are intricately connected to our school and our staff.”
As he walked past the mailbox at Hoopeston Area High School, where he teaches, Swank said he saw gift cards stuffed into the mailboxes of certain support staff.
“There were a lot of members who said, ‘This could help another person more than it could help me,’” he said. “The way that our members have responded has been incredibly humbling, to see what they’ve done with them.”
Anthony Zilis