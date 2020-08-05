Our County | Mahomet Lions Club to host Honor Parade
When the Mahomet Music Festival was canceled, the Mahomet Lions Club needed to figure out how to replace its biggest fundraiser (the beer garden).
On Aug. 29, they’ll host an Honor Parade, an idea the club put together to pay tribute to front-line health care workers, police, first responders, active military and veterans.
“When the music festival was canceled, we thought, ‘What a great idea to honor those front-line people,’” club officer Cory Mitchell said. “The front-line people, the first responders, the active military and the inactive military. It’s just a way to show our appreciation for what they’ve done nationally and locally.”
Of course, in the age of COVID-19, a parade has to have restrictions. Attendees will be required to maintain 6 feet of distance, and limits will be placed on the number of people allowed in a given car or float. Parade participants won’t be able to throw out candy, and masks are highly recommended.
Mitchell said he hopes to have a full parade of 50 cars and floats before the deadline of Aug. 21.
“We decided this would be a good way to honor those folks with everything we’re going through right now,” Mitchell said. “The music festival was our key fundraiser, so we have to do several of them now. This was one way we thought we could bring the community together, of course with safe distancing.”
— Anthony Zilis