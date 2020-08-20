TUSCOLA — For a group that didn’t form until the spring, the Mask Makers for Douglas County has wasted little time making a difference.
The latest contribution from a collection of 40 hard-working women: batches of masks delivered to Tuscola High on Wednesday. Next week, the Mask Makers plan to take handmade supplies to schools in Arcola, Arthur and Villa Grove.
“We’re just a group of volunteers, just ladies that can sew and crochet,” said Tammy Bennett of Tuscola.
In April, the Mask Makers made face coverings for nursing homes, first responders and hospitals. In June, their attention turned toward schools.
“Tuscola is blessed to have so many supportive people in this community,” high school Principal Steve Fiscus said. “The members of this group are willing to help out, not only the local school districts but first responders, nursing homes and other county departments in any way they can.
“We are fortunate that the school district is still the center of the community where people come together for the good of our students.”
Working remotely — and lately receiving help from the seniors at Tuscola’s Jarman Center — the Mask Makers are an organized and efficient crew. They’ll keep stitching as long as the coronavirus pandemic lingers.
To volunteer, visit their Facebook page.
“I’ve been truly humbled by their commitment and dedication to help others,” Bennett said. “They’ve worked countless hours and helped so many people.”