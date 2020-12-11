MAHOMET — With the help of Cornbelt firefighters, Santa will be parading neighborhood to neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
He will ride in or on a firetruck from 1 to 5:30 p.m. to greet youngsters who haven’t been able to see him due to the pandemic.
Mahomet Area Chamber of Commerce has gotten creative to get Santa connected with children, and the parade is just one of the ways.
“They asked if we would be willing to participate and get Santa from place to place,” Cornbelt Fire Chief John Koller said of the chamber. “With COVID ... this was going to be an opportunity for Santa to get to kids.
“Hopefully it will give a little joy to the kids in a time that’s been a little tough for everybody.”
Koller said the weather will likely have a major say in whether Santa rides in or on the truck.
“We spoke to Santa himself, and he said he’d be fine outside as long as it wasn’t raining,” Koller said.
The firefighters hope to use a vintage 1961 firetruck, but Koller said mechanical problems might force another fire truck to be used.
Santa won’t be throwing candy, and the number of vehicles accompanying him will be limited to reduce traffic problems.
The Mahomet Police Department will also be part of the parade, and Matt Difanis Re/MAX will follow with music.
Illini 360 will film the event in 360-degree video to create a virtual parade.
Other chamber-sponsored events this season have included a drive- thru Santa visit downtown (the second drive- thru is set for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday) and a chance to talk with Santa via Zoom.
“The chamber’s done a real nice job this year thinking outside the box,” Koller said.
The parade isn’t the only Christmas-related event Cornbelt firefighters have participated in. Saturday morning, they went with Santa to Schnucks, where he gave children a goody bag with the assistance of his firefighter helpers.