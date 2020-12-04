Youth in Monticello will not have
a Christmas parade this year in which to see Santa Claus but will be able to greet him at a drive-thru event Saturday outside the Wabash Depot.
The free event sponsored by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those taking part should enter the depot parking lot from Livingston Street and will wind through and exit onto State Street.
“This is an opportunity to welcome Santa to town like we normally would at the parade,” chamber Director Shelly Crawford-Stock said. “It’s the day Santa typically comes to town, so we just created a way to welcome him to town.
“It’s just something fun so the kids can cheer Santa into town, to welcome him,” she added.
She suggests placing children on the passenger side of the car so they can see and wave to Santa. Participants will also gets coupons for a free cookie at the nearby Subway sandwich shop.
The Chamber is also offering video calls with Santa on Dec. 12-13. Parents can sign up for five-minute chats between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. either day. There is a $10 charge to take part, which will help cover costs, said Crawford-Stock.
“We weren’t comfortable with people gathering indoors to see Santa at the Depot like other years,” she noted, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “So we are doing video conferencing calls.”
Sign-ups are available online at monticellochamber.org.
— Steve Hoffman