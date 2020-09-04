TOLONO — Residents on the east side of Tolono will finally get their wish.
On Friday, they’ll congregate on the edge of their driveways to take in a parade of golf carts.
Around 20 of the vehicles, decorated by their drivers for a chance at a $50 prize, will come driving by.
The Tolono Fun Days couldn’t go on as normal. The fireworks show, helicopter rides, 5K and the other festival fun and games scheduled for late June were canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. But the golf-cart parade will go on, about four months later.
“It’s a completely new route,” Tolono Fun Days President Brian Booher said, “and we’re trying to go through and go past as many places as we can and accommodate all of the requests we’ve had for doing something on the east side of town.”
In conjunction with the parade, the organization will give away a golf cart to be raffled off in October.
The proceeds from that raffle will be most of the money Tolono Fun Days raises this year. The ad booklet had to be canceled, the donations from walking the parade are gone, and so are other contributions. That’ll make finances a little tighter heading into next year’s Fun Days.
“Like a lot of people, it’s been hard on us,” Booher said. “But we’re doing what we can to give back to the community still and hopefully everyone can appreciate it and enjoy themselves and have a good time.”
The golf-cart parade, though, will at least give the residents a taste of one yearly tradition as they head into a socially distanced holiday weekend.
“We thought going into this holiday weekend might be another opportunity to do something and accommodate the requests that we’ve had for something on that side of town and give something to look forward to,” Booher said.
— Anthony Zilis