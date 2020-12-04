An empty, cavernous, 17,923-seat Bankers Life Fieldhouse was only one visual detailing just how strange a college basketball season in a pandemic will continue to be. College basketball beat writer Scott Richey and photo editor Robin Scholz were in Indianapolis on Wednesday night and saw it all:
Cleaning time
The hour built in between Jimmy V Classic games meant enough time for the bench areas to be sanitized with an electrostatic sprayer and the rims and backboards to be wiped down.
Roaming cleaners
Event staff at Bankers Life Fieldhouse also periodically sanitized potentially heavy traffic surfaces like handrails and table tops throughout the night.
Mask up
Reminders to wear a mask covering both the mouth and nose — common sense, really — seemed to be placed every 20 to 30 feet in the media area on the fourth level.
Social distance
After jumping in for emergency play-by-play in both games, ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe conducted her postgame interviews from the stands with players standing halfway across the court.
Sanitizer everywhere
Hand-sanitizer dispensers littered the concourse areas being used Wednesday night, with a few hand-washing stations — including one right after the security checkpoint — also available.