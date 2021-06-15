CHAMPAIGN — After two semesters of hybrid instruction, Parkland College will return to fully in-person mode for the fall 2021 semester.
Masks won’t be required for fully vaccinated individuals, though students won’t have to get vaccinated to return to campus.
The school's announcement Tuesday came five days after the state of Illinois officially transitioned into the fifth and final phase of its pandemic response plan.
Parkland students and employees self-reported 363 cases of COVID-19 between Aug. 6, 2020, and June 6, 2021, with 100 of those being students and employees on campus.