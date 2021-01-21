CHAMPAIGN — Four local church pastors and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will talk to the community and answer questions about COVID-19 vaccination in a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. today.
One of the participating pastors, the Rev. Keith Thomas of Champaign's Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, said the purpose is to address questions and skepticism about the vaccine program.
“We don’t want to be the ones who say yes do it or not to do it,” he said. “We just want people to be informed.”
The churches have been working together on COVID-19 safety, joining in such initiatives as a pop-up test site and mask-up campaign, Thomas said.
Also a first responder, Thomas has had both vaccine doses and can tell the skeptics, the experience was “just like a flu shot,” he said.
In addition to Thomas, panelists joining Ezike will be Champaign pastors Claude Shelby of Salem Baptist, Rickey Parks of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist and Perrico Robinson of St. Luke C.M.E.
The virtual town hall will be held via Zoom. It can be joined by visiting any of the church websites or Facebook pages. It can also be seen directly on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81690704784…
The meeting ID is 816 9070 4784 and the passcode is 953903.