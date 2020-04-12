During the coronavirus pandemic, our pets can receive care, but it will be a different experience. The two ways Illinois veterinary clinics can offer care are through curbside service, and telemedicine consults.
Telemedicine is defined as video-chatting/texting for examination when there is a veterinary-client-patient relationship. The Illinois Veterinary Medical Practice Act follows the guidelines set out in the American Veterinary Medical Association’s Model Practice Act, which defines this relationship as an in-person physical examination within the past 12 months by the veterinarian.
Telemedicine consults extend the services of your veterinarian to your home for visual examinations and your ability to provide care. The veterinarian with the relationship can prescribe medication, make a diagnosis and give prognosis. With the COVID-19 outbreak, many practices are now offering telemedicine consultations to their clients.
Curbside care consists of the client contacting the veterinary practice and requesting an appointment for sick or urgent-care cases. You will wait in your car and call the front desk to tell the staff about your pet’s problems. Staff will meet you at the passenger side of the car to keep a safe distance. They will take your pet from the car, wearing a face mask to protect themselves from any risk of contagion. All dogs must be on leash or in a carrier. All cats must be in a carrier as well. After returning your pet to you, the doctor will call you to discuss care, and payment will be made through an invoice sent electronically.
If a telemedicine consult is appropriate, you will be offered this service. This will consist of the client setting an appointment time through an app or an email. Often, a deposit is required. Your cellphone is the best method to connect using whatever method the practice advises. The veterinary staff will then call you using the video-chat feature. Taking screenshots and recording the call is often required. You will be informed ahead of time to give your consent.
If the pet’s condition warrants an in-person exam, the veterinarian will set an appointment. If the doctor providing the video consult has examined your pet in person within the last 12 months, a prescription can be supplied to treat them. If an in-person exam hasn’t been conducted within the past 12 months, the veterinarian can only advise and guide you but not prescribe, diagnose or prognose your pet’s condition.
Veterinary video chat consults without a veterinary-client-patient relationship are tele-triage consults. Tele-triage is the use of video chat to determine the severity of an urgent situation, evaluate and manage the immediate situation, and direct the owner to care. Only first aid and advice may be given. If you have an urgent situation, contact your local veterinary emergency clinic and they will direct you to what serves your pet best.
Telemedecine consults can broaden our scope of pet care and reduce the stress from travel and an in-clinic exam. This service will not end with the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is an explosion of these services now, I can foresee a continued use of video-chat consults for the pet-owning public. This evaluation adds to the assessment of the in-person physical exam, and I look forward to using more technology to aid in our service to human and animal health.
Convenience, reduced patient and client stress, and often reduced cost for care, has been embraced by many pet owners. The veterinary profession is quickly stepping up to provide video-chat consults when it is appropriate. They are easy to do. Many clinics are using FaceTime (available on iPhone), Zoom (an online video-chat program), or veterinary apps that connect to your pet’s records. Information is kept confidential in these apps as is required. Fees for telemedicine consults will vary depending on the amount of time, and the expertise needed for the consult.
Tele-health will never replace a live exam, nor should we try to use it as such. But it can provide care on a regular basis with less cost and increased convenience, especially for our aging or anxious pets. If you need pet care currently, be sure to ask your veterinary clinic if they offer telemedicine consults.
Thank you, and take care.