CHAMPAIGN -- Second doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are back on in Champaign County for next week.
The county is now expected to receive 3,510 doses of Pfizer vaccine next week, and all of them will be used for the backlog of second shots that had to be postponed by Carle Health at the Kohl’s Plaza vaccine clinic, according to Brandon Meline, logistics chief for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s COVID-19 response.
Any remaining Pfizer vaccine will be used for future second shots, he said.
Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller said Carle is contacting patients to reschedule those second shots that were postponed late this week and for this weekend, to be given next week.
Those vaccine clinics were postponed after Pfizer vaccine that had been expected in Champaign County this week wasn’t delivered.