Come Friday, Illinoisans will be allowed to dine inside restaurants, work out at the gym and take in a movie at the local multiplex for the first time in three months.
The relaxed restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic are set to take effect when the state advances from Phase 3 to 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, a near certainty given the decline in new COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in recent weeks.
Ahead of Friday’s reopening, Pritzker on Monday released detailed guidelines for how restaurants, bowling alleys, wedding venues and others should operate in Phase 4.
Here’s an overview:
RESTAURANTS AND BARS
Overview
Indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or less, with tables spaced 6 feet apart in seated areas and with standing areas at no more than 25 percent of capacity.
Other Guidelines
— Bar seating: Should be spaced 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing between patrons of unrelated parties.
— Booths: Employers may use consecutive booths to serve patrons of unrelated parties only if employer installs an impermeable barrier with a height of 6 feet or greater from the floor between booths. Use of plexiglass is a best practice.
— Music: Live music is permitted but employees and performers should follow social distancing guidelines, keeping the maximum distance possible from each other and from customers. Performers should wear face coverings where possible and the use of barriers between singers and customers and employees during the performance is strongly encouraged.
— Reservations: Employer should implement a reservation or call ahead model especially for busy periods, if practical.
— Eliminate: Any table presets (e.g., table tents, menus, ketchup bottles, salt and pepper shakers, lemons, straws, shared condiments, etc.); the use of beverage napkins or coasters, the service of shared snacks at the bar; and shared items (e.g., magazines) from waiting areas.
— Condiments: Use single packet condiments, if possible, or serve condiments in containers – such as a washable bowl or paper cup – that can be sanitized or disposed of after use (no shared condiments permitted).
— Silverware: Use disposable silverware, if possible, or use rolled silverware or silverware placed in sleeves (employers should utilize gloves while rolling/placing in sleeves).
— Menus: Use disposable or touchless menus, if practical, or use menus that can be sanitized between each use.
— Refills: To the extent possible, eliminate refilling patron beverages and use a new glass cleaned using proper dishwashing procedures or a new disposable cup. Employers using disposable cups may refill beverages only if employee wears appropriate face covering and gloves and uses pitcher to refill beverage.
— Pitchers: Per standard restaurant guidance, pitchers should never touch the rim of the cup.
— Self-service beverage fountains: Permissible with the following precautions: 1) Customers may not reuse cups and should refill beverages with new disposable cups; 2) Customers must not touch the fountain spigot and should minimize contact with dispensing surfaces; and 3) Fountain surfaces must be cleaned and sanitized every hour.
MOVIE THEATERS AND PERFORMING ARTS
Overview
Indoor seated theaters, cinemas, and performing arts centers to allow admission of the lesser of up to 50 guests or 50 percent of overall theater or performance space capacity (applies to each screening room); outdoor capacity limited to 20 percent of overall theater or performance space capacity; concessions permitted with restrictions.
Other Guidelines
— Refills: Concession stand employees should not refill patron food (e.g. popcorn) and/or beverage containers. Refills are still allowed at venue operators’ discretion, but must be completed using new food and/or beverage containers.
— Ticketing: Allow for 6 feet of spacing between occupied ticketing workstations or if not practical, install an impermeable barrier between ticketing workstations
— Seating: Venue operators should ensure at least 6 feet between seats occupied by patrons that are not members of the same household or party. If seats cannot be moved, venue operators should limit number of open seats to ensure social distancing
— Proximity to stage: For live performances, if first row of seating is within 6 feet of stage, then any seating within 6 feet of stage should be closed or impermeable barrier should be installed between stage and patrons
— Entering and exiting: Venue operators should have a plan to limit congregation during entry/exit and throughout duration of the event, including any intermission. For venues with multiple theaters or performance areas, schedule staggered show start and end times. If practical, allow patrons to select their entry time and location, limit number of unscheduled entries, designate specific point of entry for patrons based on seating location and release patrons by row, beginning with those closest to exits.
— Masks: Patrons should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, except while seated within a venue.
INDOOR AND OUTDOOR RECREATION
Overview
Revised guidelines allow select indoor recreation facilities, as well as clubhouses, to reopen. Indoor recreation to operate at lesser of 50 customers or 50 percent of facility capacity with outdoor recreation allowing group sizes of up to 50, and permitting multiple groups given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions.
Other Guidelines
— Allowed to open: Arcades, bingo halls, bowling alleys, escape rooms, ice skating, roller skating, laser tag, driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, paintball courses, outdoor adventure parks.
— Allowed to open in accordance with IDPH guidance: Water parks and recreational swimming will be allowed to reopen in accordance with guidance published by IDPH.
— Remain closed: Amusement parks, trampoline parks and indoor playgrounds should remain closed.
— Concessions: Must follow Restaurant/Bar guidelines for all food and beverage operations and must be one of the following: 1) Delivered by a server who takes orders from guests while seated with distancing requirements; 2) At outdoor kiosk, purchased pre-packaged via “grab and go” with queuing areas clearly marked to observe social distancing; 3) At indoor quick service areas over 500 square feet, purchased pre-packaged via “grab and go”; 4) At indoor quick service areas 500 square feet and under, purchased prepackaged via “grab and go” with queuing areas clearly marked to observe social distancing.
— Staffing: Facility operators should design a plan to allow for social distancing within the workplace and if needed, designate employee(s) to monitor capacity limits and social distancing.
— Common areas: Facility operators should limit the occupancy of common areas/break rooms to allow for social distancing of 6 feet or greater by removing/decommissioning furniture or staggering break times.
— Masks: Customers should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth.
MEETINGS AND EVENTS
Overview
Venues and meeting spaces can resume with the lesser of up to 50 people or 50 percent of overall room capacity. Multiple groups are permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups. This includes activities such as conferences and weddings.
Other Guidelines
— Layout: Venue operators and event host should arrange furniture in event space to be at least 6 feet apart (e.g., tables, chairs). If furniture cannot be moved, venue operators and event hosts should limit furniture use to ensure social distancing.
— Dancing: Venue operators should close all dance floors.
— Food and drink: Venue operators and event hosts should eliminate water carafes on meeting tables and/or water stations; individual bottled water or beverages should be provided upon request.
— Music: Live music is permitted but employees and performers should follow social distancing guidelines, keeping the maximum distance possible from each other and from customers.
— Security: For events that have security, utilize walk-through magnetometers to allow security workers to maintain social distance and avoid patting down any patrons. If not practical, security workers performing pat-down searches should wear appropriate face coverings and gloves and have access to a hand washing and/or sanitizing station.
— Orchestras: For live performances with musical accompaniment where orchestra pit space is limited, consider remote pit options.
— Equipment: If practical, performers use their own equipment (e.g., instruments, microphones).
— Coat checks: Where possible, minimize use of coat and bag checks and clean area frequently.
— Masks: Customers should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth, except while seated throughout duration of meeting or event.
YOUTH AND RECREATIONAL SPORTS
Overview
Revised guidelines allow competitive gameplay and tournaments; youth and recreational sports venues can operate at 50 percent of facility capacity, 20 percent seating capacity for spectators, and group sizes up to 50 with multiple groups permitted during practice and competitive games given venues have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups; concessions permitted with restrictions.
Other Guidelines
— Handshakes: No handshakes at the beginning or end of games and practice.
— Masks: Participants should wear face coverings over their nose and mouth whenever not exercising.
— Water: Participants should bring their own source of water and refrain from using any communal sources of hydration (e.g., team water or sports drink jug).
— Bleachers: Sport organizers should designate an area for spectators with existing seating (e.g., bleachers) capped at 20 percent of capacity and ensure at least 6 feet between seats occupied by spectators that are not members of the same household or party.
— Indoor sports: For indoor sports, limit spectators to immediate household members or guardians of participants.
HEALTH AND FITNESS CENTERS
Overview
Revised guidelines allow gyms to open at 50 percent capacity and allow group fitness classes of up to 50 people with new safety guidelines for indoors, with multiple groups permitted given facilities have space to appropriately social distance and can limit interaction between groups.
Other Guidelines
— Monitoring: For open gym space, fitness center should assign one employee per 4,000 square feet to monitor social distancing and sanitize equipment between uses.
— Equipment: Should not be shared between members at the same time unless from the same household.
— Groups: Multiple groups permitted in a space at once as long as: 1) Facilities allow for social distancing of participants and employee; 2) 30 feet of distancing is maintained between groups; and 3) Areas for each group are clearly marked to discourage interaction between groups.
— Locker rooms: Sanitization of locker rooms and showers should be completed at least every hour.
— Saunas: Ancillary accommodations — saunas, hot tubs, steam rooms — should be closed.
— Contact sports: For martial arts, sparring and other contact sports, contact exercises are permitted provided that participants: 1) Are tested before starting the contact exercise; 2) Are tested regularly for the duration of participation (e.g. every 2 weeks); 3) Limit participation to one location; and 4) Limit contact exercise to participation with one group that should be kept static for at least 10 days.