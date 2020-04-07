CHAMPAIGN — Dr. Tom Pliura is seeking a temporary restraining order against Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde in connection with the drive-thru coronavirus testing he’s been trying to arrange in the local community.
A lawsuit was e-filed Monday afternoon in the federal district court in Urbana by Pliura doing business as CampusTown Urgent Care, the urgent care center he operates at 631 E. Green St., C.
The lawsuit seeks to prohibit Pryde — individually and in her capacity as the public health district’s administrator — from stopping Pliura’s plans to offer public COVID-19 testing.
“You can’t stop someone from doing something that’s legal,” Pliura said.
Pryde referred a request for comment to Champaign attorney Fred Grosser, who wasn’t couldn’t be reached by The News-Gazette Monday afternoon.
A LeRoy-based doctor and lawyer, Pliura had planned to begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the public last week at Champaign’s First Christian Church.
The church withdrew as the host site after conferring with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Pliura has been trying to arrange an alternate site, he said.
He was recently in the process of making arrangements with The Home Depot to conduct the testing drive-thru in the parking lot of its Champaign store when the company was contacted by Champaign police about security and traffic arrangements, he said.
Pliura said he doesn’t know how Champaign police became aware of his plans, but the company had previously indicated to him, “we want to do this.”
Arrangements with The Home Depot still hadn’t been finalized at the time he filed the lawsuit, Pliura said.
“I’m done messing with this,” he said.
Named as another plaintiff in the lawsuit is Steve McLaughlin, identified as a resident of the federal court district who, as of Monday afternoon, didn’t have any COVID-19 symptoms but wanted to know if he has been infected.
In the lawsuit, Pliura said his original plan was to offer drive-thru and walk-up testing outside his CampusTown Urgent Care center, and that “great sums of money” had been spent to buy test collection materials, hire additional staff and create a custom-designed online patient registration site.
Due to road construction near the clinic and “the tremendous community need and desire for COVID-19 testing,” the suit states, arrangements were made to move the testing site to the parking area of University of Illinois State Farm Center. But final approval of that location wasn’t obtained, the suit states.
Testing was then moved to the church and advertised to the public.
After learning of those plans, “defendant Pryde and others at C-UPHD undertook efforts to prevent CampusTown (Urgent Care) from conducting its (drive-thru) testing, including raising false, contrived and pretexutal concerns with officials at the church,” the suit states.
Since then, Pliura said several other locations were lined up, but tentative agreements were all rescinded after the owners or managers of the properties had communicated with the defendants “who raised various issues.”
On Monday, the lawsuit goes on to state, Pliura spoke personally with Pryde on the phone to determine if she would opposed his efforts to conduct the drive-up and walk-up testing services outside CampusTown Urgent Care.
“In that conversation, defendant Pryde indicated that she did oppose the proposed testing,” the suit states.
“Under defendant Pryde’s restrictions, plaintiff McLaughlin is not eligible to be tested.”
Other health care providers in the community are being permitted to perform COVID-19 testing without interference from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, and Pryde and the public health district lack the legal authority to stop him from doing likewise, Pliura contended.
“By reason of the worldwide pandemic and the exponential growth of the spread of the virus, there is a compelling immediate need for expedited interim relief in the form of a temporary restraining order barring defendants from interfering with or falsely communicating about plaintiffs’ COVID-19 testing, at any suitable location,” the lawsuit states.
Interviewed last week, Pryde said First Christian Church had contacted her with concerns about being the host site for the drive-thru and she had advised waiting until some questions about Pliura’s plans could be answered.
Among concerns she has raised about Pliura’s plans are offering COVID-19 tests to the general public — whether people have COVID-19 symptoms or not — when other local health providers are testing within the guidelines of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
CDC guidelines call for hospital patients and health care workers with symptoms to have top priority for COVID-19 testing.
Among the four levels of priority for testing, people without symptoms are at the bottom and listed as a “non-priority” by the CDC.