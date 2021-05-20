Picture this: 1,000 masked Illini
PHOTO GALLERIES: See all 1,017 masked Illini
Where Shinta Hadi grew up, face coverings remain as much a part of the dress code as shirts and shoes.
“Currently, during the pandemic, everybody in Indonesia wears masks everywhere,” she says, “even inside their own cars — which is mandatory by the government.”
And some of you thought Illinois’ rules and restrictions were overly rigid.
A week after the CDC declared it safe for the fully vaccinated to go without masks, Hadi and husband Nursalim are still covering their faces for the time being “unless in my own office, own car, dining out and home,” she says.
Their daily walk at Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park was the setting for the Hadis’ accompanying selfie — the 1,000th submitted for our nine-month pandemic project showing masked Illini present and past.
It’s the second time the Hadis have been pictured in these pages, but the first since 1991, back when they were both UI grad students and not yet employees.