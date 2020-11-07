Illinois and Minnesota are at the bottom of the Big Ten West entering Saturday’s games. So BOB ASMUSSEN, The N-G’s resident college football expert who has been a voting member of the Associated Press Top 25 panel since 2009, reached out to fellow AP voters and asked who they think will emerge atop an unpredictable Big Ten West:
“I still believe Wisconsin will win the Big Ten West. Obviously, their coronavirus outbreak is significant and it’s cost them two games, but I believe they can get the spread under control and finish their season. Graham Mertz got all the attention for his big night against Illinois, but the Badgers’ defense is the true strength of the team. It will require some tiebreakers and luck, but the Badgers are still my pick to win the division.”
— Colten Bartholomew, Wisconsin State Journal
“If Wisconsin is unable to get back on the field next week against Michigan, Northwestern has been the most consistent team I have seen to date. They have a veteran defense predicated on stopping the run paired with a seasoned quarterback in Peyton Ramsey who fits the system well.”
— Steve Batterson, Quad City Times
“The answer is Wisconsin, but how many games can they not play and still be the team to beat is the more important question?”
— Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press