Bob Asmussen, The N-G’s resident college football expert, is a member of The
Associated Press Top 25 panel and has voted in the poll since 2009. Each week, he will reach out to other voters for their thoughts on different topics. This week: What do you think about
Illinois quarterback
Brandon Peters?
“Peters doesn’t immediately come to mind when you think about the Big Ten’s top quarterbacks. But when you look at his 2019 stats, and the guys who have moved on from the league since last season, he does have a compelling case to be at least considered in the top half of the conference. It wouldn’t shock me if he has a Tanner Morgan-like breakout this fall, although he may not have the same level of team around him.”
— James Kratch, NJ.com.
“Thanks to Peters, a quarterback recruited by Michigan will still get to play Ohio State on Thanksgiving weekend. He’s the typical Big Ten quarterback — and I wish that were a more flattering title. If you can’t crack the Big Ten’s top 10 in completion percentage or yards per attempt, you’re holding your team back.”
— Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com.
“Brandon was a highly-touted QB when Michigan recruited him out of high school. He never seemed to break out in a room full of capable players. We thought he was going to be the guy after Wilton Speight, but Jim Harbaugh and others clearly thought otherwise and brought in Shea Patterson instead.”
— Aaron McMann, MLive.com.