BOB ASMUSSEN, The N-G’s resident college football expert and voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel since 2009, receives feedback from fellow AP voters each week. This week, he asked which team outside the current College Football Playoff Top 4 — No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State — has the best chance to reach the semifinals:
“Florida. It’s a slim chance but the Gators are only team outside the top four that controls their fate. Win the SEC, and they’re in. Everyone else needs help to get into semifinals.
— Brett McMurphy, Stadium Network
“Texas A&M is in prime position to make some noise late in the season. The Aggies’ win over Florida back in October is proving to be extremely significant and still carries a lot of weight.”
— Trevor Hass, Boston.com
“That’s easy. Florida. The Gators have a clear path: Win out and beat Alabama in the SEC championship. If that happens, Florida’s in, easily.”
— Matt Baker, Tampa Bay Times
“I’d have to say Texas A&M. The win over Florida was huge in separating between those two teams. Plus, the Aggies won’t have to face the Gators again in the SEC title game.”
— Gentry Estes, The Tennessean
“Florida. With Kyle Trask, the Gators can score plenty on anyone and with COVID-19, you never know who might not show up on the other team.”
— Robert Cessna, Bryan-College Station (Texas) Eagle