BOB ASMUSSEN, The N-G’s resident college football expert, is a member of the Associated Press Top 25 panel and has been voting since 2009. Each week, he will reach out to other voters for their thoughts on different topics.
This week: If Ohio State beats Northwestern in the Big Ten title game, does it deserve a spot in the College Football Playoff?
“Yes. The only games Ohio State didn’t get to play (Illinois, Maryland and Michigan) are games it wins every year. With victories over Indiana and Northwestern, there will be no doubt Ohio State is the best team in the Big Ten, and the best team in the Big Ten should always be in the playoff if it doesn’t have any losses.”
— David Jablonski, Dayton (Ohio) Daily News
“If Ohio State moves to 6-0, the Buckeyes’ body of work on both sides of the ball has been solid enough to deserve a playoff spot. With a dominating effort in Indianapolis, the Buckeyes probably deserve no worse than a three seed. If Northwestern pushes them to the limit and Ohio State wins, a fourth seed is probably still deserved.”
— Steve Batterson, Quad City (Iowa) Times
“I believe Ohio State will get in at 6-0. Do the Buckeyes deserve to get in? I think so. I understand the concerns with short-changing teams that have played several more games, and if we’re being honest, the Ohio State resume is not that strong. But our eyes tell us the Buckeyes are one of the best teams, and Texas A&M and Cincinnati just do not have enough on their resumes to offer a serious counterargument.”
— James Kratch, NJ.com
“There are some unknown conference championship outcomes that make this a slightly tougher question. In general, though, I think a 6-0 Ohio State team is worthy of a playoff spot. Perhaps if a greater portion of the games the Buckeyes missed were self-inflicted, for lack of a better term, I could understand shunning them from the playoff. As it stands, I don’t know how much more we would have learned from seeing them play two games in which they were favored by a combined 55 points.”
— Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
“I would put Ohio State in the top four because I believe six games against Big Ten opponents, at least two of whom are in the Top 20, is a large enough sample size to ascertain that the Buckeyes are one of the four best teams in the country. They beat all of the best teams in their conference and weren’t particularly pushed against anyone except Indiana, a game that likely wasn’t really as close as the final score. The eye test is a problematic metric, but in this case, it has to be a part of the equation, as well, and Ohio State passes that with flying colors.”
— Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Journal Gazette