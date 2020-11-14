Even in a pandemic, the coaching carousel chatter doesn’t stop spinning. Bob Asmussen, The N-G’s college football expert who has voted in the Associated Press Top 25 since 2009, asked his fellow AP voters about the Big Ten coaches who should worry about their jobs:
“I think Jim Harbaugh is on the hottest of hot seats considering his record against Ohio State and and then the latest loss against Michigan State. You’d think he needs to run the table or 2021 will be interesting.”
— Rob Long, WJZ FM 105.7 The Fan
“Jim Harbaugh’s seat has to be the hottest because of the contract situation. Does it make sense for either side to come back on a one-year extension? Could Michigan possibly sell another multi-year deal to its fans and boosters at this point? Would seem to be the perfect scenario for both sides to move on.”
— Nathan Baird, Cleveland.com
“The two names that jump to mind are Lovie Smith and Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh hasn’t been able to get Michigan to the level it believes it should be, even if those expectations are too lofty. For Smith, how hot his seat is depends on how much of a pass he gets for the team struggling to handle its COVID absences. Either way, the goodwill from last season’s bowl berth seems to have worn off as Illinois struggles again.”
— Colten Bartholomew, Wisconsin State Journal
“The obvious answer is Jim Harbaugh given the Wolverines’ 1-2 start, but a new category to watch is most likely to retire, and that’s Kirk Ferentz. Not saying it’s going to happen this year, but even the Hawkeyes coach brought it up last week”
— Andy Greder, St. Paul Pioneer Press