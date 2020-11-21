The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner won’t be awarded until Jan. 5, 2021. Because nothing seems to happen on time this year amid COVID-19. But BOB ASMUSSEN, The N-G’s resident college football expert and voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 since 2009, asked several of his fellow voters who would lead their ballots today:
“At this point, I’d say it’s Kyle Trask with a slight edge over Zach Wilson. I’m interested to see BYU (hopefully) play one or two Pac-12 teams, while Trask holds the edge with the 28:3 touchdown to interception ratio.”
— Conor O’Neill, Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal
“I will preface this by saying picking a Heisman early is not generally part of my thought process. This year is even weirder with uneven games played. Having said all that, the guy who has impressed me the most is BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.”
— Eric Hansen, South Bend (Ind.) Tribune
“I’d pick Mac Jones over Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields at this point. Alabama is No. 1 and has the best victory of the three teams, and Jones has put up great numbers. Fields just hasn’t played enough games at this point but still could get my vote.”
— David Jablonski, Dayton (Ohio) Daily News
“I’ll be honest, I have no clue how my vote will go this year, and in most I’d have BYU’s Zach Wilson or Alabama’s Mac Jones right at the top.I liked Justin Fields better than anyone in the preseason, and he can make a big statement Saturday. If Trevor Lawrence returns to form, I want to see him against Notre Dame in the ACC championship game. That might compel me to roll with him.”
— Nate Mink, Syracuse (N.Y.) Post-Standard